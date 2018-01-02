Global Tissue Banking Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2022

Tissue Banks Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2022

TISSUE BANKS MARKET INSIGHTS

Tissue banks market are used to collect the human tissues for the medial and research applications. Tissues banks stores tissues under cryogenic conditions and are further used in drug discovery and development, clinical trials, medical research etc. Human Tissues are widely used in the treatment of the damaged heart muscles, spinal cord injuries. Advancements in the treatment of cell and tissue disorders has created many prospects for tissue banking. Therefore there is huge scope for the growth of the market. The global Tissue Banks Market is anticipated to grow at the CAGR of 11.2% during the period 2017-2022. Increasing demand of the regenerative medicines and advancements in the tissue preservation and in-house sample testing are estimated to augment the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing number of bio banks across the globe, advancements in the medical drug discovery and biopharmaceuticals industry and advancements in the treatment of tissue disorders and cells are also estimated to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, there are certain factors that are hindering the growth of the market. Storage and stability issues associated with the tissues and high cost of equipments are estimated to be the major constraints in the growth of the market. Except these restraints, tissue banking market is yet to explore its full potential in the market. Adoption of the advanced cosmetics surgeries and emergence of the automated tissue banking market is estimated to develop numerous expansion opportunities for the growth of the market.

The global Tissue Banks Market is analyzed on the basis of the products, services and applications. On the basis of the product, market is segmented into equipments, accessories, consumables and media. Equipment market is further divided into freezers, storage systems, thawing equipments, labelling and coding equipments and alarming and monitoring equipments. Further, on the basis of the applications, our market is segmented into bio banking, drug discovery, regenerative medicines, therapeutics and others. And on the basis of the services, our market is bifurcated into processing, quarantine storage, screening, testing, tissue retrieval, screening and others.

GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS

On the basis of the geography, the global tissue banking market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to be the leading region in the global tissue banking market. Presence of large number of bio banks that provides tissue samples for therapeutic and research purposes are estimated to be the major factor that is backing the growth of the market. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period owing to increasing biopharmaceuticals market and increasing number of bio banks in the region.

Competitive Insights

Key vendors of the tissue banking market are ABD Serotec, AMS Biotechnology Ltd., Beckman Coulter Inc., Biocision LLC., BioKryo, Biostorage Technologies Inc., Chernobyl Tissue Bank, Custom Biogenic Systems, EMD Millipore Corporation, EPL Archives, Eppendorf AG, Fisher Bioscience Inc., Genzyme Corporation, Organ Recovery Systems Inc., Panasonic Biomedical Sales Europe B.V., Sigma Aldrich Corporation, Taylor-Wharton International LLC., Tecan Group, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and so on. In order to sustain in the market these players adopt various strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, product lunch and geographical expansion. For example: in 2016, Thermo Fisher announced the acquisition of the Affymetric Inc. in a $1.3 billion deal to strengthen its position in the market.

OMR REPORT COVERS

• Comprehensive research methodology of Global Tissue Banking Market

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with Analyst insights & key market trends.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Tissue Banking Market

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Tissue Banking Market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

CORPORATE OFFICE

Orion Market Research Pvt Ltd

116, Shagun Arcade

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

India- 452010

Email: info@omrglobal.com

Phone No. +91 7314958007

Mobile No.+91 7803040404

Full report of Global Tissue Banking Market is available at: