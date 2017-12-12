Colliers India NCR Facilities Management (FM) Team further strengthened its market position by securing a project with Tata Housing. This latest Property Management project for Tata called ‘Gurgaon Gateway’ located at sector 112, Gurgaon is ~8,50,000 sq.ft. The ‘Gurgaon Gateway’ project sets a new benchmark for luxurious living and modern architecture and has an incredible amount of green cover inspired by the Hanging Gardens of Babylon.

Colliers International India has been managing multiple residential projects of Tata, across India. In a very short span of time, the Colliers FM team has proven its capabilities and through continuous service excellence, the team has managed to acquire the Gurgaon Gateway project as well.

“Our market intelligence, expertise and drive to work towards consistent improvement on service delivery has enabled us to grow with our existing clients and increase our clientele. We are confident to further nurture our expertise and aim to set a new standard of Facilities Management, not just in NCR, but across India”, said Jaswant Singh I Director (NCR) I Facilities Management I Colliers International India.