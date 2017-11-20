Global Environmental Testing Market: Overview

Environmental testing refers to the testing of water, air, sludge, soil, petroleum, chemicals, and other for their effects on health & environment and their quality. Environmental testing is generally done by manufacturing organizations so as to comprehend the impact of disposals or waste produced from their manufacturing plant. Environmental protection has become an important concern globally. Thus, the rising demand for environmental testing owing to the growing environmental pollution and industrial activities is expected to boost the market in the near future.

Global Environmental Testing Market: Growth Factors

The major factors attributing to the boosting of the global environmental testing market include privatization of environmental testing services, rising guidelines for environment protection, and participation by different regulatory bodies and government to control environmental state.

Global Environmental Testing Market: Segmentation

The global environmental testing market can be segmented based on contaminant, sample, technology, and geography. The contaminant segment of the market is divided into heavy metals, microbiological, residues, solids, and organic. The organic contaminant segment of the market is anticipated to grow highest in the coming period. Organic compounds testing generally involve tests of volatile organic compounds, which mostly comprise carbon-based chemicals that have a tendency to vaporize from its liquid or solid state under standard atmospheric conditions as it has a low boiling point. The sample segment of the environmental testing market is classified into the soil, wastewater/effluents, water, and air. The industrial wastewater/effluent is contaminated with inorganic, biological, and organic pollutants that are supposed to be tested and subsequently treated prior to discarding it in the environment. Owing to the rising industrial activity, the production of wastewater/effluent has raised, thus contributing to propel the market growth. The technology segment of the market is diversified into rapid and conventional. Regionally, the global market is grouped into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Global Environmental Testing Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the global environmental testing market owing to the existence of governing authorities that have implemented several environment protection policies in this region. The environmental testing market of North America deals with a variety of environmental problems, including acid rain decline, greenhouse gas releases, and climate alter. Asia Pacific region is also anticipated to grow at a higher rate in the market in the near future. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to various factors such as industrial revolution, sustainable conversion of the environmental policies, rising consciousness about environmental pollution, and development in infrastructure, including energy-related and construction projects.

Global Environmental Testing Market: Competitive Players

The key players in the environmental testing market are Intertek Group PLC, Eurofins Scientific SE, Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH, AB Sciex LLC, SGS S.A., and ALS Limited. The other major players in the market include Bureau Veritas S.A., R J Hill Laboratories Ltd., Agilent technologies Inc., and Asurequality Limited.

