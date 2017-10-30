Are you thinking about starting a career in IT? Deciding on a career path is one of the biggest life decisions you’ll make. IT is a fantastic industry with constant changes, a focus on making life better, great job satisfaction and a rewarding salary.

Keep in mind that working in IT doesn’t mean that you will only work with computers. Forget the stereotype! IT is a bright, actioned-packed field which can place you in any industry.

To determine if IT courses are for you, ask yourself is IT an area that you are naturally drawn to? Are you curious about your computer (beyond Word and Facebook)? Are you the ‘go to’ person in your family and social circle? The best career is one which will make you happy. If you spend your leisure time on your computer, building computers and creating solutions, you may naturally excel in an IT career.

Taking a programming course would help you determine if you want to go into that area. Not everybody shows aptitude in that field though. Certifications from legitimate technical schools are an effective method of entering the field. But their estimates of income following graduation can be somewhat high. Many related certifications such as ‘CCNA Exams & Certification’ include requirements for computers as well. Certifications are on the upswing as a job requirement, often only to be considered for a job, but increasingly as an absolute job requirement.

If this is confirmed, you can ask yourself what area of IT are you interested in pursuing? Do you like design, configuring or troubleshooting?

Important to securing a job in IT is obtaining a formal education. Research courses available and compare them. Consider things like location, quality of the courseware, the support offered to you and price. Research what you need to obtain a job in IT and get these skills. Vendor certifications such as CCNA & Microsoft certification make you stand out above other applicants, highlight your commitment and increase your credibility

Keep up-to-date with the industry. Join groups, read articles, listen to podcasts and talk to people. Technology changes fast and knowing the latest advancements will make you a valuable asset to a company.

Get experience to help you build a competitive and professional resume.

Remember you are on a career pathway. After studying, take the best entry-level job you’re offered and focus on improving your knowledge. Be the best employee you can be. Determine your next step and the gaps in your skills and knowledge and work towards filling those gaps. Then you can take the next step.

Are you looking to start a career in IT? Do you work in IT? What tips do you have for someone starting out? We’d love to hear from you.

