Hong Kong – Children celebrate Christmas in hospitals (with photos)

Children celebrate Christmas in hospitals (with photos)



Christmas is a time for celebration. The Duchess of Kent Children’s Hospital at Sandy Bay (DKCH) and Hong Kong Children’s Hospital (HKCH) arranged a series of Christmas activities for their children so as to let them enjoy the happiness of festive season, even staying in hospital.

The DKCH has brought back its tradition this year. Healthcare workers dressed up as Santa Claus and cartoon characters, riding in animal-themed vehicles for a parade accompanied by Christmas dogs, to visit the hospitalised children. The hospital held a party in the garden and arranged magic, drum and bicycle stunts performance. There were also group games and Christmas carol singing. The healthcare workers distributed gifts and arranged a festive Christmas meal for the children, bringing them a joyful Christmas day.

The HKCH earlier arranged an array of Christmas programmes for its patients to feel the healing power of music and loving care from others. Volunteer musicians brought beautiful festive music to the wards, and staff members put together a Christmas show to spread holiday cheers. A Christmas party was also held at the hospital lobby where children had loads of fun watching dance performances, magic tricks and playing game booths. On Christmas day, a group of healthcare staff brightened up the wards with Christmas carols and surprise gifts to send blessings to children and parents.

The Hospital Authority wishes the children a peaceful and joyful Christmas and a speedy recovery.