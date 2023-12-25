Hong Kong – Persons in custody participate in Christmas activities (with photos)

Persons in custody participate in Christmas activities (with photos) ********************************************************************



The Correctional Services Department has arranged for persons in custody (PICs) to attend activities during the Christmas festive period.

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Hong Kong, Cardinal Stephen Chow, accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner of Correctional Services (Operations and Strategic Development), Mr Ng Chiu-kok; the Correctional Services Chaplain, Deacon Edwin Ng; and Chief Superintendent Mr Leung Chung-yin, visited Stanley Prison and presided at a Christmas Mass today (December 25) to share his faith and Christmas blessings with participating PICs. He also went to the prison hospital to convey his sympathy and support to the patients.

Furthermore, the Archbishop of Hong Kong, the Most Reverend Andrew Chan, presided at a Christmas service in Pak Sha Wan Correctional Institution on December 21 to preach and share religious messages with PICs, and show his love and care to them.

Through the Correctional Services Chaplain, voluntary chaplains and visitors from religious organisations, a wide range of spiritual and social services are offered to those PICs who wish to participate regardless of their religious affiliation. The services include visits, teaching, counselling, religious worship and recreational activities.