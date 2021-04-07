ESC Takes Part in Georgian College’s RISE 2021 Research & Innovation Event

Download Full Size Image”>

Barrie, ON – The team at Environmental Systems Corporation (ESC) are thrilled to be taking part in Georgian College’s 5th annual RISE (Research, Innovation, Scholarship and Entrepreneurship) event from April 6 to 9.

“We have been working with ESC throughout the pandemic and we adapted early by moving our meetings online and our students met the challenge. It was a great experience for the students to be a part of the ongoing internal innovation and technology commercialization at ESC” said Dr. Mira Ray, Director of Research and Innovation at Georgian College.

The theme for this year’s event is Rise Today for Tomorrow. This premise is certainly more important than ever, and the event will bring in live virtual speakers that will discuss:

Mental health and wellness

Motivation

Research

Innovation

“Georgian is a great place to access talent and to take ideas and innovation to a commercialization stage,” said Aaron Styles, Vice President of ESC.

“We work all over North America but we’re still very proudly a local company and we love talking to the next generation of graduating students.”

2021’s RISE event is actually 3 events in 1. This year, Georgian will be combining RISE with two other events that are typically held separately.

The Manufacturing Innovation Summit will take place on the first day. It is proudly sponsored by the Business Development Bank of Canada and features forward-thinking manufacturing leaders sharing ideas and practical insights to harness the power of innovation.

Meanwhile, Georgian’s annual Big Data Insights Conference is a student-led event that showcases coursework and research being done in the Big Data Analytics graduate certificate program. Participants can attend informative sessions geared toward the theme of Ransomware: With Big Data Come Big Responsibilities.

Georgian researchers, innovators, scholars, and entrepreneurs will explore the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on all facets of society at the 5th annual RISE event from April 6 to 9.

The diverse lineup of speakers will acknowledge the challenges and stress the pandemic has brought to our schools, communities and countries around the world, as well as infuse a sense of hope for what’s ahead.

