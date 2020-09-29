“India is a Rising Star in the area of Research”: Dr. J.D. Agarwal

Indian Institute of Finance is organising its IIF International Research Conference and Awards Summit 2020 from 27th September, 2020 to 29th September, 2020 with over 198 speakers from 41+ countries 78+ Cities, 85+ research Papers, 101+ Universities. The Three day Conference would also host a Doctoral Colloquium, Summit Addresses and IIF Research Professor Award 2020. The Conference is chaired and moderated by Prof. Aman Agarwal, Professor of Finance & Dean (IR) Indian Institute of Finance ( www.iif.edu ) and Executive Editor, Finance India ( www.financeindia.org ).

India is a rising star in area of research said Dr. J.D. Agarwal (Chairman & Distinguished Professor of Finance, Indian Institute of Finance, INDIA & Editor-in-Chief, Finance India, INDIA), while delivering the Welcome address at a Three days IIF International Virtual Research Conference 2020. According to him, the conference has attracted attention of over 198 research scholars from more than 41 countries, 78 cities and 101 Universities all across the globe in a three days conference. There would be over 198 authors and researchers who would share their wealth of knowledge based on their experience and research. He was overwhelmed to see more than 85 research papers on topics ranging from Artifical Intelligence, Female Leadership in STEM Innovation and a review of the Impacts of Covid-19 on identity in 800 Small and Large Firms, Geopolitics of Cyber Security, Product Localization Strategy for the Indian Market : Multinationals and Korean Companies, Needonomics for Revival of Global Economy in Post Pandemic Era, Measuring climate change in India, Governments Fiscal Situation, India’s Innovative and Integrated Approach to Social Protection, Post-Covid Land Use Dynamics, Challenges of Numeracy in Knowledge Economy, New stochastic dominance theory for investors with risk-averse and risk-seeking utilities & Economic Crises and Recovery Patterns in US economy.

According to Prof. J.D. Agarwal, the objective of the research conference on such a massive scale is to promote research and provide an opportunity to research scholars to showcase their research work done from over 41 countries & market research potential of India to the rest of the world. The Conference programme is being relayed live on Zoom, Facebook and YouTube Channels.

The Chief Guest of the Inaugural Session, Prof. K.K. Agarwal, an Eminent Professor and Chairman, National Board of Accreditation, Delhi, INDIA congratulated Prof. J.D. Agarwal, Prof. Aman Agarwal and Indian Institute of Finance to have hosted such a large and mega event of such large academic proposition covering inter disciplinary topics in the current time of Pandemic giving an opportunity to researchers and academicians world wide to come together on a common platform and share their research work. According to him, Indian Institute of Finance has emerged as a hallmark in the area of finance education and the journal published by IIF as one of the most reputed journals published regularly for last 33 years where researchers feel pride to publish their research work. He also congratulated the Institute to have been very active during lockdown due to COVID 19 by organising webinars almost every day on diverse area covering literature, Dance and Culture, Finance, Artificial Intellegence Big Data etc. He also complemented Jury to select some of the best Professors for IIF Research Professors Awards who deserve such laurel from Institution such as Indian Institute of Finance. According to him the conference would give a big boost and extremely beneficial to researchers in India and motivate them.

Prof. Dr. Lynn Martin. Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge, UK delivered her Plenary Keynote on Female Leadership in STEM Innovation and a review of the Impacts of Covid-19 on identity in 800 Small and Large Firms funded by HMG. While Special address was delivered by Prof. Dr. Julia Margarete Puaschunderr, Behavioral Economist & Professor, The New School and The New School for Social Research, New York, USA on Artificial Intelligence Ethics. Mrs. Shaini Nair, Regulatory & Payments Compliance Manager (North America, Canada, Latin America, Australia), eBay, USA & MBF 2003-05 Alumni, Indian Institute of Finance, INDIA gave IIF Alumni address in the Inaugural Session on Research in Regulatory Framework and Corporate Dynamism in Un-Certain Times.

The Opening Keynote Address for First Technical Session was delivered by Prof. Dr. Jayshree Pandya, Founding CEO, Risk Group LLP, USA on Geopolitics of Cyber Security, while the Closing Keynote address was delivered by Prof. Dr. Madan M. Goel (former Vice Chancellor Jagan Nath University, Rajasthan, INDIA & former Professor & HOD, Kurukshetra University, Haryana, INDIA) on Needonomics for Revival of Global Economy in Post Pandemic Era. In the, First technical session three research papers were also presented by researchers from South Korea and India. The Referee Address was delivered by Mr. Salim Andrews, former Chief Economist, Multi-Commodity Exchange of India, Mumbai, INDIA.

Second Technical session was started by Opening Keynote address on Measuring climate change in India: A Retrospective on the Past Century

by Prof. Dr. KV Bhanumurthy (Special Apointee Professor, Delhi Technical University). Two Research Paper Presentations were made by Researchers from India.. The Closing Keynote speech was delivered on COVID 19 and Governments Fiscal Situation by Prof. Dr. Arun Kumar (Malcolm S. Adiseshiah Chair Professor, Institute of Social Sciences, Delhi, INDIA & formerly Professor, Jawahar Lal Nehru University, Delhi INDIA). Prof Dr. Mukul G Asher (Independent Consultant in Public Financial Management and Social Protection; former Professor, National University of Singapore (NUS) SINGAPORE) opened the Third Technical Session by delivering his Opening Keynote speech on India’s Innovative and Integrated Approach to Social Protection. Two Research papers were presented during the session by researchers from India and Saudi Arabia. The session was closed by Closing Keynote speech on Post-Covid Land Use Dynamics by Prof. Dr. Rekha Jagannath (Former Member Karnataka State Planning Board, INDIA). Referee addresses for Second and third technical sessions were delivered by Prof. Gopal Tadepalli (Professor, Anna University, Tamil Nadu, INDIA)

Fourth Technical session was started by Opening Keynote address on Challenges of Numeracy in Knowledge Economy by Prof. Gopal Tadepalli. Three thought proving research papers were presented during the fourth Technical session. The session was closed by Keynote speech on New stochastic dominance theory for investors with risk-averse and risk-seeking utilities with applications including solutions for the Friedman-Savage paradox and the diversification puzzle by Prof. Dr. Wing-Keung Wong (Professor, Asia University, TAIWAN and Professor, The Hang Seng University of Hong Kong, HONG KONG). The referee address on the papers presented was delivered by Prof. P.K. Chaubey, formerly Professor, Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), Delhi, INDIA.

The conference also hosted a Summit on Reviving Business in Uncertain Times of Corona to the end the Day One of the Conference. The summit was opened by Chief Guest Address by H.E. Mr. Jacek Jankowski, (Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to ZAMBIA & COMESA, ZAMBIA) which was followed by Guest of Honour Address by Mr. Rory Clarke (Editor, OECD Observer and Head of Corporate Content and Editorial Team, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Paris, FRANCE) while the opening Keynote address was delivered on Economic Crises and Recovery Patterns in US economy by Prof. Dr. Ashok Abott, (Professor, West Virgina University, USA, one of the academic partner institution of Indian Institute of Finance). The summit was also addressed by Mr Shantanu Bhadkamkar, President, Multimodal Transport Operators of India (AMTOI), INDIA; Mr. Mohd. Haleem Khan, IAS, former Secretary, Government of India (GOI), Ministry of Finance, INDIA, Prof. Dr. Mahesh Singh, Director (Research and Innovation) & Professor, University of Szeged, HUNGARY; Dr. Meithiana Indrasari Yunus, Vice-President, Dr. Seotomo University, INDONESIA and Mr. Vikash Raj, (Head Business Analytics & Process Engineering, IDFC Asset Management Company, Mumbai, INDIA and IIF MBF (1996-98) Alumni, Indian Institute of Finance, INDIA). The closing Keynote speech was delivered by Prof. Dr. Shyam Sunder Lodha, Distinguished Professor of Marketing and former Chairman, School of Business, Southern Connecticut State University (SCSU), Connecticut, USA).

The First day of the conference was attended by over 250 global participants on Zoom, Facebook and Youtube from USA, UK, Hungary, Indonesia, France, Germany, UAE, South Korea, Singapore, China, Macau, Taiwan, India and others.

IIF, research based Non-profit educational institution, is very well known internationally. It is unique, emerging centre of excellence, a base for scholarship and high quality professionally oriented education, research and training. Its Alumni holds senior positions in Banks, Financial Institutions, Corporate, Governments & Academia. IIF has Signed 37+ MOUs with Universities Worldwide.