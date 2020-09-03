RFID Enabled Smart Cabinets Market 2020: Global Growth Analysis and Forecast Report by 2027

The global RFID Enabled Smart Cabinets market is studied in detail in the new report on Qualiket Research. The new report studies the RFID Enabled Smart Cabinets market by profiling its major driving factors and restraining factors, compiling a comprehensive database on the market’s historical growth trajectory and present conditions, and by using easy formulation of calculations and estimations through the use of industry-leading analytical tools and methods. The key economic factors affecting the global RFID Enabled Smart Cabinets market are studied in detail in the global RFID Enabled Smart Cabinets market report, including a detailed assessment of the microeconomic and macroeconomic environment of the market.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/RFID-Enabled-Smart-Cabinets-Market/request-sample

RFID enabled smart cabinets provide an advanced solution for handling consignment stock and high value medical devices. RFID enabled smart cabinets are able to minimize audit work and counting done by sales by various sales associates. In hospitals, RFID applications found in different end use which contents record maintenance, and equipment tracking to prevent losses related to mishandling of medical supplies.

Market Drivers

Increase in need to manage inventory cost of high value supplies is considered as key driving factor which is expected to boost the global RFID enabled smart cabinets market growth. These systems are relies on real time data to automate clinician workflows and streamline communication processes for supply chain management. It reduces the time, cost, and manual efforts spent to store, track, maintain, and manage high value materials in surgical settings of hospitals like interventional radiology, orthopedics, oncology, cardiovascular, and catheterization labs. Furthermore, RFID enabled smart cabinets provides various benefits including improved inventory management, improved patient safety, return on investment, and automatic recording of movements which expected to drive the market growth.

Market Restraints

However, high cost is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global RFID enabled smart cabinets market growth. An installation and maintenance cost of RFID enabled smart cabinets is around USD 20,000 – USD 50,000. Hospitals and clinics in developing countries cannot be expected to incur such costs. Also, lack of awareness about the benefits of RFID enabled smart cabinets will obstruct the market growth during this analysis period.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Terson Solutions, Solstice Medical, LogiTag, WaveMark, SATO Vicinity, Skytron, Mobile Aspects Inc, Invengo Technology, and Nexess

Market Taxonomy

By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

By End Use

Hospitals

Clinics

Bio-Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Browse Full Research Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/RFID-Enabled-Smart-Cabinets-Market

About Us:-

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.

Contact Person:-

Vishal Thakur

Research Support Specialist

QualiKet Research

6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A

Email: sales@qualiketresearch.com

Website: https://qualiketresearch.com