5 Objectives Only Experts Know About drug Screening Market

Fingerprint-based drug testing is a relatively new concept. It is non-invasive, less time consuming, portable, hygienic, user-friendly, and requires no specific preparation for sample collection and handling. This test is very easy to implement whenever and wherever it is required, thus offering flexible and effective means of supporting workplace drug testing policies.

The global drug screening market is projected to reach USD 8.63 Billion by 2022 from USD 5.32 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.2%.

Factors such as growing drug & alcohol consumption, enforcement of stringent laws mandating drug and alcohol testing, and regulatory approvals and new product & service launches are driving the growth of the market.

The objectives of this study are as follows:

1. To define, describe, segment, and forecast the global market by product and service, sample type, end user, and region To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and market-specific trends)

2.To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

3. To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of competitive landscape for market leaders

4. To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

5. To track and analyze competitive developments such as agreements, partnerships, and collaborations; acquisitions; product launches and approvals; expansions; and R&D activities in the global market.

Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:

The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The dominance of the North American market is attributed to factors such as rising consumption of illicit drugs, availability of government funding to curb drug abuse, and the presence of laws supporting drug screening, and growing burden of accidents due to unsafe levels of alcohol consumption.

Leading market players and strategies adopted :

Alere (US), Thermo Fisher (US), Drägerwerk (Germany), OraSure (US), Alfa Scientific Designs (US), Lifeloc (US), MPD, Inc. (US), Premier Biotech (US), Shimadzu (Japan), Siemens Healthineers (US). While, LabCorp (US), Quest Diagnostics (US), Omega Laboratories (US), Psychemedics (US), CRL (US), SureHire (Canada), and CannAmm (Canada) are some of key players offering drug screening services.