Classplus Introduces First Of Its Kind “Stock Appreciation Rights (SARs)” for its Customers

Classplus, India’s leading B2B edtech startup that helps content creators and educators launch and scale their online coaching businesses, has announced the grant of unique, industry-first ‘Stock Appreciation Rights (SARs)’ for its customers,vendors and partners. Dubbed as “Gratitude SARs”, the initiative aims to reward and show appreciation to content creators and educators who have helped shape Classplus into the prominent edtech platform it is today.

Stock Appreciation Rights (SARs) are a form of incentive that gives recipients the benefit of the growth of a company without needing to buy any shares. Traditionally, Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs) or stock options linked to a company’s valuation are reserved for permanent employees only.

Classplus is redefining this norm by opening Gratitude SARs to its customers,vendors and partners, reinforcing its commitment to supporting the content creator and educator community. With this unique plan, Classplus customers will be able to take part in the company’s growth, fostering a deeper partnership between the company and its user base.

Mukul Rustagi, Co-Founder and CEO of Classplus, said, “At Classplus, our customers are at the heart of everything we do. We are excited to introduce Stock Appreciation Rights (SARs) as a way of recognizing and rewarding the trust and loyalty our customers have shown in us over the years. We believe that offering them this wealth creation opportunity through SARs will strengthen our bond and it aligns perfectly with our mission of supporting their growth.”

Classplus had also announced an ESOP buyback for over 150 employees across roles and business verticals in Feb this year. Founded in 2018, this was the second buyback announcement by the company in 6 years since inception.