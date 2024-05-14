Clover Infotech Elevates Harsh Jain as Chief Financial Officer

Clover Infotech, a prominent global technology services and consulting firm, has elevated Harsh Jain as its Chief Financial Officer with effect 1st April 2024. In his new role, Harsh will oversee the financial operations of the company and play a pivotal role in driving strategic financial initiatives.

Harsh brings along more than two decades of experience, knowledge, and expertise in Corporate Finance. He has assumed leadership roles in renowned organizations such as PwC. He is a Chartered Accountant and has co-authored a book on Indirect Taxes. He has also been a faculty sharing his expertise on Accountancy and Taxation to aspiring CA students.

Sharing his thoughts on the appointment, Javed Tapia, Chairman, Clover Infotech, said, “A modern CFO is a strategic partner who collaborates closely with C-level peers to ensure an organization’s financial stability and compliance with accounting standards and regulations. He should be adept at managing vendor relationships, preparing accurate financial reports, and overseeing the company’s financial IT systems effectively while managing risks related to cash, capital, and resources. Harsh’s impressive track record and deep understanding of the above aspects place him well to assume the role of our CFO. I would like to congratulate him and wish him the very best.”

Congratulating Harsh on the appointment, Kunal Nagarkatti, CEO, Clover Infotech, said, “I would like to congratulate Harsh and extend my best wishes to him on being appointed as our CFO. He will continue to play a key role in guiding our business across key financial metrics. His insights into the financial aspects of initiatives across delivery operations, sales, marketing, technology, human resources, and administration will be invaluable in enabling us to take well-informed strategic decisions. As Clover Infotech accelerates its growth across new technologies and geographies, it will benefit from Harsh’s financial prudence, business acumen, and efforts towards maintaining the highest standards of fiscal responsibility and transparency.”

Harsh Jain, Chief Financial Officer, Clover Infotech, said, “I am honoured to be appointed as the CFO. I thank our Chairman and our CEO for entrusting me with this responsibility. Clover Infotech is a fast-growing organization, and we work across various geographies, industry verticals, technology products, and service delivery models. I relish the opportunities and the challenges that come with the role and look forward to contributing towards accelerating our growth and development to the best of my abilities.”