NMIMS PDSE&FBM Introduces Cutting-Edge BBA (Hons.) Finance Programme: A Pathway to Future Business Leaders

SVKM’s NMIMS Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management (PDSE&FBM) announces the launch of its newest academic offering: BBA (Hons) Finance program. This innovative program aims to cater to

the major shift in the finance industry caused by emerging technology, regulations, market dynamics and economic trends.

The BBA (Honours) Finance programme follows the New Education Policy 2020 guidelines. The four-year program offers exits based on NEP 2020 with 175 credits, and the curriculum includes 61 courses, a summer internship and a research project or dissertation.

This program aims to equip students with a comprehensive understanding

of both foundational business principles and specialized knowledge in finance. A step ahead of the regular BBA, in this program, students will get the opportunity to dive deeper into the dynamic world of finance and explore topics such as financial management, investment

analysis, corporate finance, financial modeling and financial markets. Students will also learn more advanced financial concepts and theories relevant to their fields of study.

Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor, NMIMS, said, “The BBA (Hons.) Finance program at PDSE&FBM, marks another milestone in our commitment to shaping future financial leaders. At NMIMS, we have always prioritized the employability of our graduates and

ensured they are well-equipped with the latest skills and knowledge to succeed in their chosen fields. We are confident that the graduates of this innovative program will be well-prepared to thrive in their professional journey through the myriad roles that are sure to open up for them”.

“Our BBA (Hons.) Finance program is designed to empower the next generation of business leaders,” said Prof. Seema Mahajan, Director, of PDSE&FBM. “We’re committed to providing our students with the tools and knowledge they need to excel in the ever-evolving field of finance. We’re excited to welcome the inaugural cohort of students to our BBA (Hons.) Finance program. We believe that this program will not only prepare students for

successful careers in finance but also empower them to drive positive change in the world.”

Meanwhile, the program offers career support services, including internships, mentorship programs, and access to a vast network of industry professionals. The BBA (Hons.) Finance program provides access to a diverse array of career opportunities within the finance

sector. Graduates may pursue roles such as financial analysts, investment bankers, retail bankers, corporate bankers, risk managers, wealth managers, entrepreneurs, and

more. Graduates, equipped with a solid foundation in both business principles and finance, will gain industry-specific skills that will give them a competitive advantage to thrive

in the finance world.

Eligibility: CBSE/HSC/IB-/ISC (12th Class) with 50% and above with Maths/Statistics

Admission Process: Based on Merit & Personal Interview NPAT scores would also be considered

About PDSE&FBM:

Since its inception, PDSE & FBM has aimed to align family-owned businesses with the standards set by professional organizations. Having been an industry pioneer for over two decades, the school is acquainted with the evolving requirements of family-owned enterprises as India develops and becomes a powerful nation. With over 6,000+ alumni entrepreneurs with a background in family business, the School has developed expertise in family business and entrepreneurship management. PDSE&FBM believes in valuing the diverse cultures and value systems of the Indian markets. It fosters change by integrating itself into the family business community and providing them with practical guidance and support.