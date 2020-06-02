Agrochemicals Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Future Scope | Global Industry Analysis and Forecast Report by 2027

Agrochemicals are the fertilizers, Crop Protection Chemicals, Plant Growth Regulators, and others which are used for ecosystem management in agriculture sectors. Agrochemicals are used to improve crop yield and prevent the population of agricultural pests. These are designed to destroy insects and other organisms like funguses, and weeds that could spoil crop yields. Agrochemicals show various effects on soil such as killing of beneficial bacteria, kill soil organism, residual effect, and increase in nitrile level in soil. These are widely applied for Oilseeds & Pulses, Cereals & Grains, and Fruits & Vegetables.

Increase in demand for agrochemicals in agriculture based countries like France, Mexico, India, and China is expected to boost the global agrochemicals market growth. Furthermore, rise in greenhouse projects across the globe will have the positive impact on global agrochemicals market growth. Agrochemicals provides various benefits to the crops including enhanced yield quality, high yield, reduced crop loss, crop protection and others which are expected to improve the global agrochemicals market growth, over the forecast period. Moreover, growing population has increased the food consumption globally which is expected to enhance the demand for agricultural products. Additionally, increase in demand for new innovations and technologies in agriculture industry plays an important role in propelling of global agrochemicals market growth.

Market Restraints

However, availability of eco-friendly substitute is the restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global agrochemicals market growth. Also, increase in environmental concern will affect the agrochemicals market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Agrochemicals Market is segmented into product such as Fertilizers, Crop Protection Chemicals, Plant Growth Regulators, and Others. Further, Global Agrochemicals Market is segmented into applications such as Oilseeds & Pulses, Cereals & Grains, and Fruits & Vegetables.

Also, Global Agrochemicals Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Bayer Cropscience AG, Syngenta AG, The Mosaic Company, Sociedad Química Y Minera S.A., Israel Chemicals Limited, Monsanto Company, Yara International ASA, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, The DOW Chemicals Company, and BASF SE.

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Fertilizers

Crop Protection Chemicals

Plant Growth Regulators

Others

By Application

Oilseeds & Pulses

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

