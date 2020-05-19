Are the Dynamics in Global Kombucha Market Going to Change Drastically Due to COVID-19?

Our latest research report entitled Kombucha Market (by microbial type (bacteria, mold, and yeast), flavors (citric, coconut, fruits, flowers, herbs, and other flavors)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Kombucha.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Kombucha cost structure, and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present, and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Kombucha growth factors.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market is Included in the Report for Free. To Know More Request Sample of this Report@https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/90

Increasing Demand for Fortified and Functional Beverages is Expected to Provide Growth Opportunities

Kombucha is fermented carbonated functional beverages made from black tea, sugar, and kombucha culture, a symbiotic culture of bacteria, mold, yeast, and some other ingredients. For obtaining different flavors other ingredients such as citrus, coconut, flowers, fruits, herbs, roots, and spices are added. The kombucha obtained at the end of the fermentation process, after four weeks.

It contains antioxidants, enzymes, probiotics, vitamins, and vinegar. Moreover, it contains acids such as acetic, gluconic, and lactic. Traditionally in China, kombucha found applications in treating inflammatory ailments and cancer. Kombucha helps in reducing headaches, stress, and weight, improving digestion and energy levels and it is a useful remedy for acne.

The increasing demand for alcoholic beverages, functional beverages, sports and energy drinks, natural and fortified drink, along with increasing awareness about the health benefits of kombucha, drive the growth of the global kombucha market. The increasing popularity of flavored kombucha products is expected to drive the growth of the kombucha market. Further, increasing occurrences of lifestyle-related health issues such as diabetes, high blood pressure, arthritis, and others are enhancing the demand for kombucha products, due to its health benefits for various medical conditions.

The presence of anti-oxidants and anti-bacterial properties are making kombucha, a favorite alternative for green tea, among health-conscious people. Besides, governments are also promoting the kombucha, as a health drink, in various countries and are expected to boost the growth of the kombucha market.

On the flip side, the high cost of kombucha products is likely to restrain the growth of the global kombucha market. The new strict regulations for kombucha products in various countries will be a challenge for major players in the market. Moreover, increasing demand for fortified and functional beverages is expected to provide growth opportunities for the kombucha market, during the forecast period.

North America Region Dominated the Kombucha Market

In terms of geographies, North America region dominated the kombucha market. Owing to the presence of major kombucha manufacturers in the USA, a wider range of flavors and increasing awareness about the health benefits of kombucha among people are some of the boosting factors for the growth of kombucha market. Further, Asia-Pacific is the second-largest market and it is expected to be the fastest-growing kombucha market globally during the forecast period.

In Asia Pacific region factors such as increasing demand for functional beverages and awareness about the health benefits of kombucha drives the growth of the Asian Market. The European region due to the growing demand for functional beverages in Western European nations drives the growth of the kombucha market.

Get this Section as a Free Customization in the Report Along with 30% Discount on the Study: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/90

“We have decided to extend our support to the industry on account of Corona outbreak by offering flat discount 30% on all our studies and evaluation of the market dynamics in Global Kombucha Market amidst COVID-19”

Report on Global Kombucha Market Covers Segments Such As Microbial Type and Flavors

On the basis of microbial type, the sub-markets include bacteria, mold, and yeast. On the basis of flavors, the sub-markets include citric, coconut, fruits, flowers, herbs, and other flavors.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Buchi Kombucha, The Hain Celestial Group, KeVita, Inc., Kosmic Kombucha, NessAlla Kombucha, Red Bull GmbH, Reed’s, Inc., Revive Kombucha, Humm Kombucha, GT’s Living Foods, and Other companies.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food-beverage/global-kombucha-market

Reasons to Buy this Report: