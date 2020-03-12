Global Fertilizer Spreader Market: Detailed Analysis by Latest Trends, Emerging Size, Share, Sale and Forecast to 2025

The latest report on “Fertilizer Spreader Market (Type – Dry Spreaders, Drop Spreaders, Rotary Spreaders, Liquid Spreaders, and Pendulum Spreaders; Components – Hopper or Storage, Drop Tube, and Fertilizer Distributor; Applications – Farm, Garden, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025 .”

Nowadays tremendous changes have occurred in conventional methods of agriculture like seed plantation, irrigation system, pesticides, and spray used. It is necessary to increase agricultural productivity for developing the economic condition. Fertilization is one of the important Farming stages and that is not exploded up to the mark until now. Nowadays, the spreading of fertilizer in the traditional way is time consuming, costlier as well as not provide comfort to the labor. A spreader is a professional machine proposed to spread fertilizer in the fields. It is a kind of versatile tool that any lawn owner needs to have. Spreading fertilizer is quite tough without using the best commercial fertilizer spreader.

Increasing Demand for Crops with Improved Quality is the Major Driving Factor of the Fertilizer Spreader Market

Increasing demand for crops with improved quality is the major driving factor of the fertilizer spreader market. Fertilizer spreader allows farming without dependency on manual labor that led to an increase in the demand for it. Furthermore, factors such as the growing population, the decline in arable land, and unfavorable fluctuations in climate conditions are other driving factors of the market growth. Fertilizers spread by using fertilizer spreader helps to increase production, it also does not have adverse effects on soil health.

The subsidies offered on agricultural equipment by government bodies fueling the growth of the market. The continuous decline in the availability of land for agriculture has led to the development and adoption of numerous technologies is boosting the market growth. However, lack of awareness among the people is restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing the adoption of precision farming is expected to provide growth opportunities to the market players.

Asia Pacific Dominates the Global Fertilizer Spreader Market

Geographically, Asia Pacific dominates the global fertilizer spreader market owing to increasing dependence on fertilizers for improver crop productivity. North America and Europe regions are expected to grow with significant CAGR due to high rate of technology adoption and high per capita income in this region.

Segment Covered

The report on the global fertilizer spreader market covers segments such as type, components, and applications. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include dry spreaders, drop spreaders, rotary spreaders, liquid spreaders, and pendulum spreaders. On the basis of components, the sub-markets include hopper or storage, drop tube, and fertilizer distributor. On the basis of applications, the sub-markets include farm, garden, and other applications.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as AGCO Corporation, CLAAS, Deere and Company, Kubota Corporation, KUHN Group, Adams Fertilizer Equipment, Loftness Manufacturing, The Scotts Company LLC, Kverneland Group, Teagle Machinery Ltd, and other companies.

