Future of Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

The latest research report entitled High Barrier Packaging Films Market (by technology (ORMOCER, sustainable barrier coatings), materials (BOPP & CPP, BOPET, BOPA, polyvinyl chloride, metalized films), products (bags and pouches, tray lidding film, forming webs, wrapping film), applications (fresh food, retort convenience food, snack foods)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of high barrier packaging films. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure high barrier packaging films cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report.

The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential high barrier packaging films growth factors. According to the report the global high barrier packaging films market is projected to reach USD 13.79 billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR between 4.6 % to 5.4 % from 2017 to 2023. The global high barrier packaging films market was worth USD 8.78 billion in 2015. Volume consumption was 1.76 million tons in 2015. Furthermore, consumption is expected to reach 13.9 million tons by 2023.

The report identified that the global high barrier packaging films market is driven by factors such as growing demand for fresh meat packaging, growing demand for ready-to-eat meals and easy-to-handle and convenient packaging. The rising demand for convenience and packaged foods, especially in developing countries, is one of the primary factors driving the growth of this market globally. On the other hand, the restraining factors identified in the study include the high cost of development and complexity in the development procedure.

The increasing adoption of high barrier ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH) films and the rise in the standard of living of working individuals across the globe are likely to stimulate market growth and provide the opportunity for major players in the emerging and developing economies. Constant innovation and un-regularized markets in most countries are some of the challenges for the major players to expand further during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Technology, Materials, Products, and Applications

The global high barrier packaging films market is segmented based on technology, materials, products, and applications. Technologies covered in this report are polymer nanocomposites, multi-layer film, ORMOCER, sustainable barrier coatings, melamine-based barrier coatings, besela barrier film, and others. Based on materials, the report covers biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) and cast polypropylene (CPP), biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET), biaxially oriented polyamide (BOPA), low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), metalized films, transparent high barrier films, ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), polyacrylonitrile (PAN), polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE), cyclic olefin copolymer (COC), high barrier coatings, organic liquid coatings, polyvinyidene chloride (PVdC), polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH), inorganic vapour deposition high barrier coatings, silicon oxide (SiOx), and aluminium oxide (AlOx).

Based on Products, the report covers bags and pouches, stand-up pouches, tray lidding film, forming webs, wrapping film, and blister pack base webs and based on applications the report covers fresh food, retort convenience food, dried food, processed chilled food, snack foods, and confectionery, cheese, baked goods, drinks, pharmaceutical and medical, personal care and cosmetics.

Competitive Landscape

The companies covered in the report include Amcor Ltd., Bemis Company, Inc., American Pouch, Sealed Air, BERNHARDT Packaging and Process, ClearBags, Flair Flexible, Packaging, HPM Global, Krehalon UK, Oliver-Tolas Healthcare Packaging, Prairie State Group, Shako Flexipack, and The Vacuum Pouch Co.

