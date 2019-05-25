Experience Top Notch Cybersecurity with PlatonFinance and Menzosecurity Security

PlatonFinance, an ecosystem focused on bringing crypto payments to the real world, announced its partnership with Menzo Security, a company inclined toward providing cybersecurity solutions to small to large enterprises as well as individuals.

The mass-adoption of cryptocurrencies as well as securing individuals and companies against cyber threats are of utmost importance in today’s time. Thus, the partnership is expected to leverage the value of both the companies and bring these solutions to the audience while also facilitating the adoption of Platon Coin [PLTC].

The true potential of a Blockchain project or a Crypto Coin is in its adoption

~PlatonFinance

The partnership is meant to yield the best solutions for the Platon Family members by rendering them access to the most important cyber-security products necessary to guard against threats that lurk on the internet, especially so in the cryptocurrency sphere.

Expressing his enthusiasm about how the newly formed partnership will change the course of cybersecurity for Platon club members, Daniel Tanner, Co-founder and CEO of PlatonFinance, states:

Nowadays, many smartphone or tablet users use digital wallets or exchanges on their devices, but they are not prepared for the lack of security these devices suffer from. Menzo Security shall take care of choosing the right and top cyber-security products for our club members.

Menzo Security

Menzo Security is a cybersecurity partner to both entities and individuals. They are a platform focused not only on delivering the best cybersecurity solutions but also on educating their partners of the cybersecurity threats and making them understand what should be done to tackle any mishaps while dealing with the world of internet.

Menzo Security reasons for their partnership with PlatonFinace by saying:

We [Menzo Security and PlatonFinance] have the same passion and goals! Passion for security – protecting our customers’ data and providing them the best services to establish long time cooperation.

Partnership with CoinPayments

PlatonFinance, on May 5, 2019, in a major announcement, revealed its partnership with CoinPayments, a payment gateway for crypto payments. CoinPayments supports over 1,000 altcoins for a user base of over 2.4 million vendors across 182 countries. This would help PLTC holders to use the tokens to buy goods and services from all the vendors that support CoinPayments’ gateway.

What Next?

PlatonFinance is currently working on cooperations with partners from key areas including insurance, properties, entertainment, traveling and retail/online shopping. Plans to integrate more ways to help PLTC holders to spend their coins remain on the top of PlatonFinance’s priority list.