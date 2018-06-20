Mods4cars RemoteKEY comfort control for Mercedes-Benz in a new casing

Las Vegas, Nevada – June 20, 2018

The company, Mods4cars, has revised the design of their RemoteKEY comfort modules. As of now, the RemoteKEY for Mercedes-Benz will be shipped in its new casing. A retrofit control, which provides more comfort and numerous additional functions.

The RemoteKEY comfort control makes it possible, among other things, to open and close the windows via the existing original remote control. In addition, the sunroof can be opened and closed via the vehicle key fob. If wanted, the chirp function sounds a short horn signal when the central locking is activated. Thanks to the RemoteKEY module, the central locking system locks and unlocks during or after the drive. Via remote control, headlights can be activated to help finding the vehicle.

In addition, the RemoteKEY comfort control includes a TV-in-motion feature. This enables activation of TV and DVD playback during the drive. Now passengers can operate the entertainment system and play DVDs during longer journeys. As the module is installed into the vehicle, the functions remain even after inspection work by a workshop. The activation and deactivation of the TV-in-motion feature is done via a key combination on the steering wheel.

The comfort control can also be completely deactivated as needed. All functions are programmable according to personal wishes. The USB port attached to the RemoteKEY assists with this, making it possible to configure the control on the PC and run software updates, which Mods4cars provides free of charge.

Since 2002, Mods4cars has been developing retrofit comfort and convertible controls for all common vehicle brands. “The basic idea of our products is to make the operation of individual processes in the vehicle easier and more comfortable,” explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow. “With the new casing, we have now also simplified the installation of our modules,” Sven Tornow continues. Two LEDs attached to the module help with the installation and the narrower shape makes the RemoteKEY easier to install into the vehicle.

Retrofit Convertible and Comfort Modules by the company Mods4cars are available for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.

The RemoteKEY comfort control is available for 209.00 Euro + tax for the following Mercedes-Benz models: C-Class (203), E-Class (211), S-Class (220), ML-Class (W164), GL- Class (X164) and R-Class (W251 / V251).

http://www.mods4cars.com

