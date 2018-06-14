As a popular series of LTE gadgets, Netgear 4G aircards are well-known many countries in Europe and the United States. Especially the hot Netgear Aircard 810s mobile hotspot, is the best seller for LTE advanced networks. Recently, Netgear provided a new 4G LTE mobile router(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router.html) Aircard 800s for Australian network provider Optus and Optus named it as Optus WiFi modem 800s(https://www.4gltemall.com/netgear-aircard-800s-lte-cat-9-mobile-hotspot.html). If this article, we will review the difference between the two mobile hotspots and see which one is better.
Netgear AC810S VS AC800S Appearance and Interfaces
The Netgear AC810 has a 2.4 inch touchscreen on the front with two buttons for option: home and back. We have Aircard 810 in the version of Telstra WI-FI 4GX Advanced III(https://www.4gltemall.com/netgear-aircard-ac810s-4g-lte-cat11-mobile-hotspot.html). But it’s already unlocked for global use. The Telstra Aircard 810 has the logo on the top side of the front. On the back, the Netgear logo is on the back cover, which could be removed to insert SIM card and battery. The Aircard 800s has similar features, on the front, there is a 2.4 inch touchscreen and Optus logo. Two buttons (home and back buttons) are available at the side of the screen. The Netgear logo is on the back cover, which could also be removed for changing SIM card or battery. And they both have two connectors for an external antenna. And the connector type is TS-9. They both use Micro SIM card to get WLAN network for internet access. The Netgear Aircard 810s is available for Telstra in black color and Optus 4G WiFi modem is in white color.
Netgear Aircard 800s vs Aircard 810s Specifications and features
From the appearance, we can see the color difference, but can’t get other difference. It seems they are made by the same model. Let’s looks at the Specifications of Aircard 810s and 800s and see what the real difference is for buyers and users.
Model： Netgear Aircard 810s
Product type： LTE Mobile Hotspot
Category： LTE Cat.11
Chipset： Qualcomm Snapdragon X12
Data rates： DL 600Mbps/UL 100Mbps
Supported 4G LTE frequency bands： B1, B3, B7, B8, B28
WLAN： 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz
Max support users： 15 users
MIMO： 2 x 2 MIMO
Connector for external antenna： Two, TS-9 jacks
Buy Antenna： Aircard 810s External Antenna
App management： Netgear Aircard APP
SIM type： Micro SIM
Battery： 2930 mAh
Dimensions： 112 x 68.6 x 15.45mm
Ethernet Port： No
Datasheet download： Netgear AC810S Datasheet
User Manual： Telstra 4GX Advanced III Manual
Other features： 3 band CA
Reviews： Netgear Aircard 810s review(https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/netgear-aircard-810s-review/)
Price： 229.00USD
——————————————————–
Model： Netgear Aircard 800S
Product type： LTE Mobile Hotspot
Category： LTE Cat.9
Chipset： Qualcomm MDM9240
Data rates： DL 450Mbps/UL 50Mbps
Supported 4G LTE frequency bands： B1, B3, B7, B28, B40
WLAN： 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz
Max support users： 15 users
MIMO： 2 x 2 MIMO
Connector for external antenna： Two, TS-9 jacks
Buy Antenna： Aircard 800s External Antenna
App management： Netgear Aircard APP
SIM type： Micro SIM
Battery： 2930 mAh
Dimensions： 110 x 68 x 16.1 mm
Ethernet Port： No
Datasheet download： Netgear AC800S Datasheet
User Manual： Optus 4G modem 800S Manual
Other features： 3 band CA
Reviews： Netgear Aircard 800s review(https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/netgear-aircard-800s-optus-4g-wi-fi-modem-review/)
Price： 199.00USD
Aircard 800s vs 810S Conclusion
From table for the Aircard 810s specs and Aircard 800s specs, the Netgear 810s is more advanced with Qualcomm Snapdragon X12 chipset which can achieve download speed up to 600Mbps. Netgear Aircard 800s is also good to mention with Qualcomm MDM9240 chipset which could support download speed to 450mbps. They support same LTE frequency band B1, B3, B7, B28, but Aircard 810s supports band 8 while Aircard 800s supports band 40, which means the Aircard 810s can’t support TDD-LTE network. Other features of the two Netgear 4G mobile hotspots are same as described. Since the Netgear AC810S is more advanced, the price is a little bit higher than that of Aircard 800s. If you would buy a Netgear 4G Router(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router/netgear-4g-lte-router.html) between the two models, first, you need check whether the Aircard 810s or 800s would be compatible with your network provider’s network, and then you need to consider the price. The real performance of the two hotspots 4G has no much obvious difference.
Sourcing from https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/netgear-aircard-800s-vs-aircard-810s/