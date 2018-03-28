Own a classic for less! Despite its physical resemblance to the classic watches from the past, the Fossil Grant Chronograph Brown Leather FS4991 Mens Watch should be your choice if you want a wrist-essential that you can rely upon. Its refined, rose gold-tone case is tad lighter and brighter than what we usually see around, which makes the rich brown leather strap stand out even more! The Fossil Grant Chronograph Brown Leather FS4991 Mens Watch is therefore; perfectly suited for formal occasions.

The Fossil Grant Chronograph Brown Leather FS4991 Mens Watch carries the DNA of the vintage clocks, which is evident not just from the use of Roman numerals on the face but also a few other uniquely designed components bringing artistic balance to the dial. One among these is the layered sub-dial structure, bringing a cut-off effect over the numerals. The rest; well, be surprised as you find them out one by one.

The Fossil Grant Chronograph Brown Leather FS4991 Mens Watch is a versatile watch not just because of its style but also for the quality it exhibits. It removes the stigma that often stayed associated with the name Fossil (like fickleness in design and perceived shortfalls in material quality and value) and resurrected some of the time-honoured design elements in a budget-conscious package.

The Fossil Grant Chronograph Brown Leather FS4991 Mens Watch stands out with its tasteful pairing of a classic analog dress watch design with a sporty, 3-dial chronograph design, which is essentially seen in active – and sportswear. In this case, it just enhances the quiet luxury in the watch, without pushing recklessly the envelope towards weird directions. What it does, is definitely done in style. The Fossil Grant Chronograph Brown Leather FS4991 Mens Watch thus becomes a piece that scores quiet high on elegance and gives out an overall perception of calm and confidence; so much that you’ll be compelled to ask why other fashion watch brands lack this in their lines of watches. The elegance and sophistication of the Fossil Grant Chronograph Brown Leather FS4991 Mens Watch resides peacefully with the techno-savvy impressions it gives out; almost like the other more recognizable, classy timepieces.

Its overall design impacts aside, the Fossil Mens Watches runs on a Japanese quartz movement, which not only keeps accurate time but also makes perfect sense. It doesn’t require any maintenance apart from the periodic battery replacement (once every two or three years; depends upon how frequently you use the chronograph) and keeps the watch from attaining a disproportionate pricing.

