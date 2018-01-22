New York, NY ( webnewswire.com ) January 22, 2018 – Take Your Class is a US based online class help website offering to help students struggling to complete homework and tests on time. The personalized homework helper can manage essays, post comments on discussion boards, write tests, complete quizzes, and even help with citations and references. They can either help with a single assignment or complete the entire course.

“We are a completely 100% US based service. Our tutors are native English speakers who have graduated from some of the best American universities. They have helped thousands of students struggling to complete homework on time. We have rarely ever missed a deadline and have never had a client complain about plagiarism,” says a spokesperson for Take Your Class.

Take Your Class offers help with a wide range of subjects, including Math, Biology, History, Business, Nursing, and Information Technology. Students looking to hire Take Your Class tutors can fill in the online form or call the number provided on the website to ask a tutor, ‘can you do my homework.’ The tutors will reply with a detailed quote.

“We can even email instructors about projects and assignments on the student’s behalf. To protect the student’s privacy, we do not save the client’s contact information. They have to enter their details every time they need help,” he adds. Tutors log in from a domestic IP to make sure instructors do not flag the IP address for suspected mischief. The customer service staff is available from 8 in the morning to midnight and can be contacted via phone, email, and chat.

