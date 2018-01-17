NORTHVALE, NEW JERSEY, USA – New Yorker Electronics has released a new film capacitor that maintains exceptionally high robustness under high humidity. The new Vishay Roederstein MKP1847H AC Filtering Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitors feature maximum continuous AC voltages of 250VAC, 310VAC, 350VAC and 480VAC (50Hz / 60Hz range). It was also named a recent Vishay Super 12 Featured Product.

Designed to withstand high humidity environments, the Vishay Roederstein capacitor series is ideal for use in outdoor functions, renewable energy, welding equipment and more. It is intended for high power supplies and large drive applications.

The device is Temperature Humidity Bias (THB) Capacitor Grade III – rated at 85°C, 85% relative humidity and 1000 hours at rated UNAC.

Another important feature is the segmented film with segmented metallized electrodes to prevent full capacitor burnout. It has a rated capacitance range of 1µF to 36µF and capacitance tolerances of ±10- and ±5-percent.

Features & Benefits:

• High robustness under high humidity

• THB capacitor grade III (85°C, 85% relative humidity, 1000 hours at rated UNAC)

• Rated voltages: 250VAC, 310VAC, 350VAC and 480VAC

• 250VAC, 310VAC, 350VAC, 480VAC maximum continuous AC voltage (50Hz / 60Hz) range, UNAC

• 40 / 105 / 56 B climatic testing class

• Rated capacitance range: 1µF to 35µF

• Segmented film

• UL 810 (electrical pending)

• 85°C rated temperature

Applications:

• Outdoor Applications

• Inverters and Converters

• High Power Supplies and Large Drives

• Renewable Energy

• Welding Equipment

• AC Harmonic Filters

• Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems

New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor for Vishay Roederstein and carries the full line of 2017 Vishay Super 12 Featured Products as well as its complete line of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors and capacitors).

ABOUT NEW YORKER ELECTRONICS

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. New Yorker Electronics is an AS9120 and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of capacitors, resistors, semi-conductors, connectors, filters, inductors and more, and operates entirely at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. It also functions in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards — verifying that it has implemented industry standards into everyday practices to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).