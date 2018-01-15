“The Report Global Wellness Tourism Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Wellness Tourism
Wellness tourism is a type of tourism where people travel to places for the betterment of their physical or mental state. It is different from medical tourism where people travel to other countries or places for medical care or treatment of a diagnosed disease. Wellness tourism is growing simultaneously with the global tourism industry at a rapid pace. With the increase in awareness about mental health and physical wellness, the global population is keen on taking preventive measures against various illnesses at an early stage. Mental disorders such as stress, anxiety, and frustration lead to health-related chronic diseases such as cancer and depression. For example, in the UK, the cases of work-related stress, anxiety, and depression was 1.51% per 100000 population in 2016. In 2015, the Stress in America survey led by the American Psychological Association (APA) had declared that the highest prevalence of stress amongst young adults and women is in the US.
Technavios analysts forecast the global wellness tourism market to grow at a CAGR of 10.32% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global wellness tourism market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the tourism expenditures taken up for wellness travels, which includes healthy diet and weight management, physical fitness and sports, beauty treatments, relaxation and stress relief, meditation, yoga, and procedures or treatments using conventional, alternative, complementary, herbal, or homeopathic medicine.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Wellness Tourism Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
AccorHotels
Canyon Ranch
IHG
Red Carnation Hotels
Other prominent vendors
IHHR Hospitality (Ananda resort)
Aro H Wellness Retreat
Body and soul wellness center
BodySense
Fitpacking
Four Seasons Hotels
Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat
Hilton
Hyatt
Kamalaya Koh Samui
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
MOUNTAIN TREK FITNESS RETREAT & HEALTH SPA
Rancho La Puerta
Wellness & Hormone Centers of America
Market driver
Increase in mental illness
Market challenge
Perception of wellness tourism as a luxury travel market
Market trend
Emergence of online wellness aggregators
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2016
Market size and forecast
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Segmentation by application
Comparison by application
Global physical wellness tourism market
Global psychological wellness tourism market
Global spiritual wellness tourism market
Market opportunity by application
