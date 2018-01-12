Latest industry research report on: Global Solar Robot Kit Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

The report analyses robot kits that are solar-powered and eliminate the need for batteries for operation. They are used for educational purposes as a part of curricula, as well as a toy or hobby kit. Technavio analysts conducted a preliminary study that showed that the demand for such solar robot kits has been proliferating, as they are relatively low-priced compared with battery-powered robot kits, and can be easily operated by students. With the emergence of new paradigms in education, institutions across the world are introducing new educational methodologies in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education. Educational institutions are expected to introduce robotics by incorporating more activity-based learning methods in their curricula. Apart from teaching students the elementary concepts of robotics, solar robot kits will also help students imbibe the knowledge about the importance of green energy.

Technavios analysts forecast the global solar robot kit market to grow at a CAGR of 32.50% during the period 2017-2021.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1476320

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global solar robot kit market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price is considered as the average selling price of the product.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Solar Robot Kit Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Request For Table of Contents @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476320/global-solar-robot-kit-market-research-reports/toc

Key vendors

Edu-Science

Elenco Electronics

OWI

Solarbotics

TEDCO

Other prominent vendors

Embo

Robotics Gate

Seeed Development

Thames & Kosmos

Market driver

Increase in adoption of activity-based learning methods in schools

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476320/global-solar-robot-kit-market-research-reports

Market challenge

Threat from counterfeit products

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Science fairs and events stimulating interest in STEM-related careers in Europe

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz