Global Fuel Cell Technology Market Report: Overview

Fuel cell is a kind of alternative energy where it has been commercialized into micro cogeneration & heat production, and backup power for telecom towers. It is showing strong growth in future as it offers more applicability and reliability than other alternatives such as wind and sun.

A fuel cell is a kind of battery which generates electricity from an electrochemical reaction. It uses an external supply which works continuously as long as it is supplied hydrogen and oxygen. In the process of oxidation, hydrogen by making chemical reaction with oxygen and release water which is used in the process where electrons is released and hence produce electric current. There are various types of fuel cells such as Proton exchange membrane (PEM), Solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC), among others.

Companies such as AFC Energy (U.K.), Heliocentris (Germany), Topsoe (Denmark) and Genport SRL (Italy) are some of the European companies manufacturing fuel cells for various applications.

Global Fuel Cell Technology Market Report: Application

Fuel cell technology has various applications such as transportation, stationary, and portable. In transportation Proton exchange membrane fuel cells and alkaline fuel cells are used for application such as buses, cars, and APUs. In stationary, Proton exchange membrane fuel cells, molten carbonate fuel cells, Solid oxide fuel cells, and alkaline fuel cells are used for application such as backup power, residential power and DG. In Portable, Direct methanol fuel cells and alkaline fuel cells are used to provide benefits to the application such as battery chargers, sensors, portable power unit, cameras, and mobiles among others.

Global Fuel Cell Technology Market Report: Market Growth Influencer

The major growth drivers of Global Fuel cell technology market includes growing public private relationships, rising prices of crude oil and increasing demand for fuel cells from applications such as power suppliers, automobile, residential builders and electronic companies.

However, Policies of European government which would bring high opportunities in fuel cell technology market in the region are pending to approve and thus hindering the growth of the Fuel cell technology market.

Global Fuel Cell Technology Market Report: Market Segmentation

Global Fuel cell technology market can be segmented into fuel types, method, applications and by country.

Global Fuel cell technology market by Fuel types:

Hydrogen

Natural gas/ Methane

Methanol

Anaerobic Digester gas

Others

Global Fuel cell technology market by Method:

Polymer/ Proton exchange membrane fuel cells (PEM)

Solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC)

Molten carbonate fuel cells (MCFC)

Phosphoric acid fuel cells (PAFC)

Direct methanol fuel cells (DMFC)

Alkaline fuel cells (AFC)

Direct carbon fuel cells (DCFC)

Zinc air fuel cells (ZAFC)

Protonic ceramic fuel cells (PCFC)

Microbial fuel cells (MFC)

Others

Global Fuel cell technology market by Applications:

Stationary

Transportation

Portable electronics

Others

The report on Fuel Cell Technology comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance.

This report will provide the clear picture of current market scenario of Fuel Cell Technology globally as well as the country level markets. The report also provides the information about various types and methods which used to manufacture various fuel cells and it’s also deliver details information about its various applications. It will also depict detailed information about companies with their market dynamics involved in Fuel cell technologies market.

Table of Contents

1 Report Excerpts

2 Market Definition

3 Research Methodology

4 Forecast Indicators

5 Market Analysis

6 Fuel Cell Technology Market Value & Volume Forecast (2015-2027) (USD $Million)

7 Fuel Cell Technology Market, By Fuel Types Market Value & Volume Forecast (2015-2027) (USD $Million)

8 Fuel Cell Technology Market, By Method Market Value & Volume Forecast (2015-2027) (USD $Million)

9 Fuel Cell Technology Market, By Application Market Value & Volume Forecast (2015-2027) (USD $Million)

10 Fuel Cell Technology Market, By Region Market Value & Volume Forecast (2015-2027) (USD $Million)

11 COMPANY LANDSCAPE

12 COMPANY PROFILE

13 MRFR CONSLUSION

14 APPENDIX

…….Continued

