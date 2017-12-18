Taipei, Taiwan – Diaper + Marketing Manager, Kevin Wu, announced that the company will soon be launching an Indiegogo campaign for its unique new remote urine sensor for baby and adult diapers. The device identifies temperature changes rather than moisture levels to keep loved ones dry and prevent skin problems.

“New parents and those caring for elder relatives have enough problems,” said Wu. “Diaper + lets you know – clearly and accurately – when a diaper needs to be changed and does it unobtrusively.”

Diaper + seeks to raise $10,000 to fund the project. Safe and comfortable, Diaper + is a complete detection and monitoring system that senses changes in temperature to alert caregivers when a diaper has been soiled. Available in three colors, it’s comparable to the size of a quarter and batteries in the sensor last for four months with 24-hour use.

The unique sensor is placed on the outside of the diaper with double-sided adhesive tape to eliminate irritation to delicate skin. The device is about the size of a quarter and was specifically developed to be too large to be a choking hazard.

The Diaper + smart sensor connects wirelessly with a phone app via Bluetooth technology. The device utilizes a proprietary model that interprets data to immediately notify caregivers when a loved one’s diaper requires changing.

If a child or elderly relative is left in the care of another, the sensor can be linked to that of the caregiver and others via the app to receive every notification that the caregiver does to ensure loved ones are receiving the level of quality care they deserve.

The app includes a tracking system that records each time the individual urinates, when the diaper was checked, and when it was changed. It’s also an easy way for individuals to keep track of their diaper supply.

Checking a child’s diaper can be inconvenient and monitoring the diaper of an elderly adult robs them of their dignity. If they’re asleep, checking for wetness disturbs their slumber. Simply wearing a diaper represents a loss of self-esteem for adults. Rashes, cracked skin and infections are significant problems that the Diaper + system alleviates.

Currently available in English, traditional Chinese and simple Chinese, the Android app is on the market and the iOS app will be released in Dec. 2017 or Jan. 2018. Diaper + is safer and more effective than traditional monitors, providing a superior level of care that keeps loved ones dry and saves money by eliminating unnecessary diaper changes.

About Diaper+

Diaper+ is focused on simple, affordable and easy-to-use devices that make life happier, healthier, and more comfortable for diaper wearers, parents and caregivers. Diaper+ is the product of years of effort and research. It is a team effort, a collaborative project that draws upon the strengths of academia and industry in Taiwan. Taiwan’s National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, provided technical advice on human factor devices, Edwin Wu and EzTransducer Technology handled product R&D and app design, Cardinal Tien Junior College of Healthcare and Management assisted with algorithm construction, China University of Science and Technology contributed system integration services, Chung Hwa University of Medical Technology then provided clinical testing, and Kevin Wu and Ching Chun Technology were responsible for brand marketing.

