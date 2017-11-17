San Diego, CA; 17, November 2017: There is a real need for expert key cutting services in San Diego California. After all, San Diego is well known for its vast student community and as a city of the young and the restless. A majority of the population here is under 35. That explains why the locksmith industry here is growing so fast. Young people are often careless with their keys, so losing the house keys or car keys is a common occurrence. Having a spare key can make a lot of difference in such situations – the last thing one wants is to be locked out of their own house or apartment.

Prestige Locksmith is a leading provider of key cutting services in San Diego. They also provide transponder key programming to car owners within the city. The company has recently announced plans to provide mobile key cutting services to San Diego residents. Mr. Lavy, a spokesperson for Prestige Locksmith said that they had invested in a fleet of specialized locksmith vans for this purpose, and that this would allow them to offer fast and reliable services to all neighborhoods of San Diego.

Mr. Lavy said, “We have a strong reputation among our customers in the San Diego area for providing fast, responsive and timely services and for our attention to detail. We have a strong focus on delivering an excellent customer experience and aim to provide a 100 % satisfaction to all of our customers. Our new mobile key cutting in San Diego is in response to the demand for a more responsive on-the-spot key cutting services from residents of the city. We realize that this is a huge opportunity waiting to be explored as there are not that many locksmith companies that offer on-site key cutting services.”

Mr. Lavy added that her company would be providing a discounted rate on all orders for mobile key cutting for the rest of 2017. “The objective behind this introductory offer is to encourage more people to try out our services,” he explained.

About Prestige Locksmith:

Prestige Locksmith is a leading provider of key cutting services and residential, commercial and automotive locksmith services in San Diego, California. It is a family owned and operated business and has been in operation since 2017. The company has established an excellent reputation within the San Diego area as a provider of reliable and responsive locksmith services.

For Media Contact:

Company: Prestige Locksmith

Address: 3342 Kettner Bivd,

San Diego, CA 92101

Phone: 858-353-7430

Email: info@sandiegocitylocksmith.com

Website: https://www.facebook.com/prestigelocksmithsandiego/