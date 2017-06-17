In a constant endeavour to facilitate all the facets of travel and tourism industry on a single platform, India International Travel Mart is ready to set its tone for 2017-18 edition of its travel trade exhibitions held across the foremost cities of India. The Exhibition will commence in Chennai followed by Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kochi and will conclude its 2017-18 journey in Kolkata.

Dates for 2017-18 IITM Events are

CHENNAI: 15, 16, 17 July, 2017

BANGALORE: 21, 22, 23 July, 2017

DELHI NCR: 15, 16, 17 September, 2017

MUMBAI: 22, 23, 24 September, 2017

PUNE: 24, 25, 26 November, 2017

HYDERABAD: 1, 2, 3, December, 2017

KOCHI: 18, 19, 20 January, 2018

KOLKATA: 23, 24, 25 February, 2018

The participating companies will be from wide range of Tourism and Hospitality industry including National Tourist Organizations & State Tourism Promotion Boards, Convention Bureaus, Trade Associations, Airliners, Cruise liners, Destination Management Companies, Holiday Financers, Online Travel Portals, Hotels and Resorts, Travel Trade publications and many more.

Expressing his delight for IITM events Mr. Denesh Silva, Director, Marketing & Sales, Amaya Resorts & Spas, Sri Lanka said “We have been participating since last 8 years and the event has grown tremendously in all the places, as an individual company I have seen the growth.”

Building on the success of the previous editions, team IITM is all prepared and enthusiastic about creating a cutting edge and bespoke platform for new participants as well as taking their loyal partners to a whole new level of business networking and client acquisition.

With more than two decades of valuable experience, India International Travel Mart seeks to provide a comprehensive panorama of the best of what the travel industry has to offer. IITM is a pioneer in travel-trade exhibitions and strives to foster a vibrant environment for business –to – business and business – to – client organizations. IITM events represent a showcase of diverse range of destinations and industry sectors to Indian and International travel professionals.