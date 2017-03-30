The report studies Chondroitin Sulfate in Global market Professional Survey 2017 : Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Opportunity, Application, Production, Segmentation, Cost Structure, Company Profile, Product Picture and Specifications during the Forecast period by 2022



Chondroitin Sulfate is a Sulfated glycosaminoglycan (GAG) composed of a chain of alternating sugars (N-acetylgalactosamine and glucuronic acid). It is usually found attached to proteins as part of a proteoglycan. A chondroitin chain can have over 100 individual sugars, each of which can be Sulfated in variable positions and quantities. Chondroitin Sulfate is an important structural component of cartilage and provides much of its resistance to compression. Along with glucosamine, chondroitin Sulfate has become a widely used dietary supplement for treatment of osteoarthritis.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Chondroitin Sulfate in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SANXIN

WanTuMing Biological

TSI Group

Yantai Dongcheng

Focus Chem

YBCC

Runxin Biotechnology

ISBA

Huiwen

QJBCHINA

Meitek (Synutra International)

Hengjie Bio-Pharmaceuticals

Nippon Zoki

GGI

Summit Nutritionals

Sioux Pharm

Ruikangda Biochemical

Guanglong Biochem

Pacific Rainbow

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmaceutical

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics

Veterinary Use

