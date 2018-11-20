Operation Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Market worth $47.45 Billion by 2020

The report “Operation Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Market by Process (Order Management as a Service (OMaaS), SCM, Business Process Analytics, Digital Asset Management), Deployment (Hosted, On-Premise) – Global Forecast to 2020″, This market is estimated to grow from $27.76 Billion in 2015 to $47.45 Billion by 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2015 to 2020. The market is primarily driven by the development of automation, need for cost-effective business processes and software-driven outsourcing.

The global operation BPaaS market report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

• This report segments the market into various processes, providing the closest approximate market forecasts for the overall market and the sub-segments. The report further analyzes market numbers and provides split across verticals and regions.

• This report will help the market leaders/new entrants in the better understanding of the competitors and help gain more insights to better their position in business. There is a separate section on competitive landscape, including mergers and acquisition, venture capital funding, and social reach of the players in the market. Besides, it covers company profiles of 10 major players in this market.

Business process as a service (BPaaS) can be segmented into operation BPaaS, sales BPaaS, human resources BPaaS, finance and accounting BPaaS, and marketing BPaaS, among others. Operation BPaaS is an outcome of evolution of cloud services, which has enabled the automation of business processes to assure the consistency of business outcomes. The benchmarking criterion of business process as a service BPaaS and cloud BPM solutions remains an ambiguity amongst organizations due to privacy, security, and compliance concerns; however, enterprises are slowly realizing the benefits of these solutions. BPaaS is very useful for companies that intend to outsource their technologies and services, as it provides them greater business agility, scalability, and reliability.

Operation business process as a service (BPaaS) assists companies in outsourcing their operational activities. BPaaS is delivered based on a cloud services model, wherein the different cloud services include software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and infrastructure as a service (IaaS). The global operation BPaaS market report defines and segments the operation BPaaS market with analysis and forecast of revenue.

BPaaS solutions bring various other benefits beyond cost effectiveness and ease of access. Operation business process as a service solutions combine traditional business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions with cloud computing technology to deliver value added business outcomes with limited IT infrastructure.

North America contributed the largest share of the global operation BPaaS market in 2014, having accounted for a share of 55.0%. The high penetration rate in verticals, such as telecommunication, information technology, BFSI, manufacturing, and healthcare, among others, is among the key factors expected to drive the operation BPaaS market, globally. The exponential increase in the number of outsourcing activities carried on by many large organizations and use of BPaaS to support the operations in BPO are expected to further fuel the growth of the operation BPaaS market globally.

Many leading players across the globe are entering into partnership agreements with each other to gain a commendable position in the global market. Another key strategy adopted by the market players is acquisition, wherein the market players are acquiring companies who are leading providers of cloud, business process outsourcing, and BPaaS services.

The report provides competitive benchmarking of the leading players in the market, such as Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, Genpact, IBM, Fujitsu, CSC, SAP, and so on in terms of product offerings, key strategies, and operational parameters. In addition to this, the report provides market trends, overall adoption scenarios, competitive landscape, key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in this market. Furthermore, the report aims at estimating the current size and future growth potential of this market across different applications, verticals, and regions.

Browse 103 market data tables and 99 figures spread through 149 pages and in-depth TOC on “Operation Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Market – Global Forecast to 2020”

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/operation-business-process-as-a-service-bpaas-market-73632022.html

