Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market ndustry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment

Infectious disease diagnostics is process of identifying the presence of foreign antigen/organism with the help of various diagnostic tools. Infectious disease conditions are highly prevalent in under developed regions due to lack of awareness for personal hygiene, minimal healthcare expenditures and absence of efficient physician services. The high incidence of infectious diseases across emerging economies formulate a major share in overall market. This has grab the attention of in vitro diagnostic device manufactures to invest into emerging economies. These companies are taking efforts to develop and commercialize cost effective tools for the infectious disease diagnosis. Presently, the gold standard tests available for bacterial infections and sexually transmitted disease diagnosis have major market share. However, these test are expected to replace by molecular techniques in future.

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing incidence of infectious disease, growing adoption of advanced molecular techniques, and increasing interventions from government and non-profile organization to reduce infectious disease in underdeveloped regions are endorsing the growth of infectious disease diagnosis market. In addition, the companies operating in the disease diagnostic technologies are focusing on the development of novel diagnostics, which eventually provides pace to the market growth. However, lack of awareness for novel diagnostic solution, absence of compiled regulatory guidelines and lower positivity rates due to inferior laboratory conditions would hinder the growth of infectious disease diagnostics market.

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Segmentation

The global infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented based on, test type, techniques, application, and end users.

Based on test type, the global infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into the following:

Laboratory tests

Blood test

Urine test

Spinal tap

Throat swabs

Stool test

Imaging test

X-ray

Computed tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Biopsies

Based on techniques, the global infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into the following:

Conventional techniques

Gram-stain

Pathogen culturing

Biochemical techniques

ELISA

Enzyme immunoassay

Agglutination

Molecular techniques

PCR

Nucleic acid sequence based amplification

Based on condition, the global infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into the following:

Bacterial Infection

Viral Infection

CNS infections

Cardiovascular infection

Fungal infection

GI infections

Sexually transmitted disease

Other

Based on end use, the global infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into the following:

Diagnostic laboratories

Academic and medical institutes

Contract Research Organization

Hospitals and Surgical centers

Ambulatory clinics

Home healthcare

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Overview

By test type, the laboratory tests hold prominent share owing to its lower cost and easy availability. The emerging economies are the prime contributors of laboratory test segment especially in Asia-Pacific region, owing to high positivity rates. Laboratory test are first line of diagnostics referred by physicians which includes, blood test, urine test, spinal tap, throat swabs, and stool test. By techniques, the molecular diagnostic techniques such as PCR, and other nucleic acid amplification test would gain prominence in developed region. Based on condition, the bacterial infections, GI infections and Sexually transmitted disease have the largest share in infectious disease testing market, owing to high prevalence especially in emerging economies.

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Region-wise Outlook

Emerging economies such as India and China are the primary consumer for infection disease testing market, owing to growing urbanization which leads to unhygienic environment in the cities. Countries belongs to Asia-Pacific and Africa regions have largest share in infectious disease diagnosis market due to high prevalence and incidence of infectious diseases especially sexually transmitted disease and bacterial infections. North America and European countries will ahead towards the adoption on high end infectious disease diagnostic with the help of molecular technologies. This increasing adoption of premium diagnostic techniques would sustain the market share of infectious disease diagnostics in developed region.

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Key Players

Key companies operational in infectious diseases testing market are Becton Dickinson & Company, Cepheid Inc., Abbott Laboratories, BioMerieux, Hologic Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, Affymetrix, Alere Inc., and DiaSorin. These companies are majorly focusing on getting approval for the commercialiation of their novel product launch. Recently, in 2015, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has got approval from US FDA for its BioPlex 2200 HIV Ag-Ab assay, which is used for HIV antigens and HIV antibodies.