Vancouver Commercial Brokers Matches Buyers with the Perfect Commercial Property in Canada

[VANCOUVER, 24/2/2018] – The purchase of a commercial property is a huge step, especially in today’s economy. The property’s location and condition are just two of the things a buyer needs to consider before buying the property. And in a bustling city like Vancouver, the difficulty can seem insurmountable.

Fortunately, Vancouver Commercial Brokers takes the burden off the shoulders of would-be property owners by helping their clients select the perfect business property. Vancouver, with its high quality of life and ease of access to different goods, is one of the best places to do that.

Vancouver City and Business at a Glance

Magazines and sites consistently feature Vancouver as one of the top 10 most livable cities in the world. Because of its good infrastructure, thecity is able to provide a high quality of life for its 600,000 residents.

Between 2014 and 2016, there were nearly 400,000 Small to Medium Enterprises (SME) operating within British Columbia, and that is not a surprise. Vancouver’s Port Metro is the busiest port in Canada. Having access to the port means having access to goods from the Asia Pacific region.

Perks of Being a Property Owner in Vancouver

Companies are heading to Vancouver mainly because of the tax rebates, especially for tech and start-up companies. Tax cuts in British Columbia have resulted in low taxes for Vancouver, the lowest in all of Canada. Government support is also what makes Vancouver enticing to investors.

Commercial properties often claim a higher return on investments as compared to residential properties. This is because tenants of commercial properties pay leases, which operate on a much longer period than the average rent.

Vancouver Commercial Brokers offers business owners the opportunity to locate their companies in Vancouver by acquiring retail stores, commercial buildings for office spaces, and large real estate for industrial spaces.

About Vancouver Commercial Brokers

Vancouver Business Brokers is a real estate firm handling retail and commercial properties. It offers services such as leasing, business valuation and business immigration.

To enquire about commercial properties, contact Vancouver Commercial Brokers.