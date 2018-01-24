Dreamz Infra Ventures – A real estate developers of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, has announced the most developed and advanced project of this year termed as “Orchard City”. It is an opportunity to put a step in bright tomorrow with Dreamz Infra Ventures.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Dreamz Infra Ventures has come up with its all-new ravishing real estate project on the national highway connecting Lucknow to Faizabad. This new project is proclaimed as an “Orchard City”. The project has residential plots at Faizabad Road, Lucknow with enough value added highlights. It is quite amazing to see such value-added facilities in the area which are not too far away from the Lucknow city.

As far as education is concerned in the area, it has Jaipuria School within its range. Higher education is not a big issue here as it has BBD University, Sagar Institute of Technology and Nidar Academy. For transportation, the area is in best location due to the presence of Polytechnic Chauraha (A hub of transportation) which is just a few minutes’ drive away from the area.

The medical care in the area is meeting the world standard due to the presence of an advanced medical college known as Mayo Medical College, where people can study the various fields of Biology and patients can be treated as well.

The area proposed for this Project on Lucknow – Faizabad Road seems to have many things to offer. It is one of the best residential plots in Lucknow. It may be used as a good retirement plan or to pass the investment to next generation.

Bookings have started and most of the residential plots are already get hold of. The best plots at best locations available at best rates only with Dreamz Infra ventures. It is better to choose and act now rather than later.

