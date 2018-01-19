A gesture is a movement of fingers, arms, hands, body, and face of an individual. Gesture control and recognition is a technology that has potential to transform the way humans communicate and interact with machines, not only in automotive applications and gaming but also in regular activities on the home front. The gesture is captured via camera or sensors which is taken as an input and is then passed through a number of mathematical algorithms, which are used to trace gestures of an individual, an image is developed through image processing which serves as an output.

Increasing demand for smart TV, rising adoption of connected devices, and increasing adoption of internet of things (IoT) are major factors driving growth of the global gesture recognition for smart TV market. In addition, emergence of stereoscopy in smart TVs, and changing standards of living are some other factors driving growth of the global gesture recognition for smart TV market. Increasing development of gesture recognition technologies by original equipment manufacturers such as Sony, Samsung etc. is further driving demand for gesture technology in smart TV. This demand is attributed to sense of trust and goodwill among end-users in these companies.

High initial and replacement costs are major factors hampering growth of the global gesture recognition for smart TV market. In addition, the technology is still in nascent stage and hence is not reliable while using it on a broader aspect. However, technological advancements and increasing R&D investments are expected to create lucrative opportunities for major players during the forecast period. Integration of virtual reality games in smart TV will further drive growth of the global gesture recognition for smart TV market during the forecast period.

The global gesture recognition for smart TV market is segmented on the basis of functionality, technology, component, and region. On the basis of region, the global gesture recognition market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the global gesture recognition for smart TV and is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increasing disposable income among consumers and rising adoption of smart TVs. The market in Europe is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period.

Key players in the global gesture recognition for smart TV market are Leap Motion, eyeSight Mobile Technologies, LG Electronics, PointGrab Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Softkinetic, Texas Instruments Incorporated, ArcSoft, and Panasonic Corporation.