Fronted by Rajeev Raja, one of India’s most exciting Jazz fusion artist and an accomplished classical flautist; the band with its powerful rhythms, spontaneous syncopation and skillful improvisation enthralls one and all.
Day & Date: Thursday, 25th January, 2018
Time: Doors Open 6 pm for Happy Hours
Entry Fee: Rs. 249/- applies from 08:30 pm onwards
Gig Starts: 09:30 pm till late
Venue: The Finch Shah Industrial Estate, Opposite Huntsman Building, Saki Vihar Road Andheri East, Mumbai 400 072
Reserve your table:
Visit Website: www.thefinch.in
Call Concierge Ph: +91 8055992993/ 022-28477003/09
Email: concierge@thefinch.in
