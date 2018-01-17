Fronted by Rajeev Raja, one of India’s most exciting Jazz fusion artist and an accomplished classical flautist; the band with its powerful rhythms, spontaneous syncopation and skillful improvisation enthralls one and all.

Don’t miss this amazing gig!

Day & Date: Thursday, 25th January, 2018

Time: Doors Open 6 pm for Happy Hours

Entry Fee: Rs. 249/- applies from 08:30 pm onwards

Gig Starts: 09:30 pm till late

Venue: The Finch Shah Industrial Estate, Opposite Huntsman Building, Saki Vihar Road Andheri East, Mumbai 400 072

Reserve your table:

Visit Website: www.thefinch.in

Call Concierge Ph: +91 8055992993/ 022-28477003/09

Email: concierge@thefinch.in

