Because the SD card of the best budget dash cam is in the high-speed reading and writing for a long time, it is easier to damage the data channel in the card, thus greatly reduced its using life. Therefore, the SD card of the dash cam belongs to the vulnerable product, requiring change regular.

Regular checking

Interval time: 15 to 30 days

Method: check whether the dash cam record video normally, checks whether playback video is smooth.

Regular formatting

Interval time: one to two month

Instruction: because the best front and rear dash cam works in high-speed writing, so suggest to format the machine to extend its life. This operation is equivalent to combine the fragment in the card into an ordered whole, which is convenient for the storage and management of the video.

Formatting operation clicks the setting on the screen of the dash cam, format the machine, click ok to confirm this operation.

Replacement cycles

Interval time: 6 month

Instruction: the dash cam belongs to the vulnerable product, repeatedly reading and writing will reduce and damage the data channel in the card, so please replace the new card in time to avoid the problem of recording.

Index:

the requirement of dash cam is very high for the memory card. Generally, in general, requiring class 10. so it is recommended to install in service providers or buy Samsung, Kingston, Shendi and other big brands