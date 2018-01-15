Two rival gangs, one black and one Latino, join forces with a mentally ill stockbroker and use street moves to manipulate the stock market. Billions, bullets and bravery follow in David N. Donihue’s high octane action comedy THE BANG BANG BROKERS, where the underdogs take on the system and go after those who have been playing them against each other all along.

See it on Amazon Prime: https://www.amazon.com/Bang-Brokers-David-N-Donihue/dp/B078YCG4J4/

Focusing on the aftermath of the 2009 Financial Crisis, The Bang Bang Brokers tells the story of a hedge fund manager (based on a composite of real life traders) who got rich off of predicting the subprime fallout. His guilt and suicidal impulses lead him to a chance meeting with a Latino Gang, headed by small time weed dealer Ramon (Erik Michael Estrada).

In hopes that Ramon will kill him in exchange for the favor, Rolley (played by Donihue) robs a rival Black Gang, earning the pair a ton of cash.

The two launch a plan to reinvest the money and recruit not just Ramon’s own friends, but the rival gang as well, into a series of street moves designed to manipulate the Stock Market. What starts as a simple plan of insider trading and identity theft soon escalades into a full on war against Wall Street, where the new entrepreneur’s from the hood take on the old titans who run the world.

But before long, the ragtag team realize that they are on their way to being just as psychotic as the dark and exploitive forces whom they wish to bring down. Bullets, Bonds and Bravery follow.

Donihue and Estrada use the wild yet strangely believable scenario to rip through stereotypes and take the audience on a smart yet unpredictable ride through topics of race, the economy and politics in America.

