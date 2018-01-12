“The Report Global Pneumatic Seal Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Pneumatic Seals

Pneumatic seals are used in pneumatic components like cylinders and valves that are used in applications that involve rotary or reciprocating motions. The seals are used in devices or components that work in low pressure. Minimal lubrication is used in pneumatic seals to ensure a tight seal so that they can be used in devices or components that are exposed to high operating speeds at low pressure. The pressure range of pneumatic seals ranges between 1 and 150 pound-force psi.

Technavios analysts forecast the global pneumatic seals market to grow at a CAGR of 5.39% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global pneumatic seals market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from pneumatic seals.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Pneumatic Seals Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Trelleborg

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

Kastas Sealing Technologies

Hallite Seals International

Other prominent vendors

AB Seals & Hydraulic

Allied Metrics

AS Aston Seals

Maxspare

Market driver

Increase in application of pneumatics in food processing

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

Growing demand for electromechanical equipment

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Increase in the number of commercial aircraft

Market trend

Increase in the number of commercial aircraft

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

Market overview

Global pneumatic seal market by cylinder seal

Global pneumatic seal market by valve seal

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Market overview

Pneumatic seal market in APAC

Pneumatic seals market in EMEA

Pneumatic seal market in the Americas

PART 08: Market drivers

Increase in application of pneumatics in food processing

Growing demand from the oil and gas industry in the Middle East and China

Adherence to emission regulations

PART 09: Impact of drivers

PART 10: Market challenges

Growing demand for electromechanical equipment

Unpredictability of oil and gas prices

