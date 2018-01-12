“The Report Global Pneumatic Seal Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Pneumatic Seals
Pneumatic seals are used in pneumatic components like cylinders and valves that are used in applications that involve rotary or reciprocating motions. The seals are used in devices or components that work in low pressure. Minimal lubrication is used in pneumatic seals to ensure a tight seal so that they can be used in devices or components that are exposed to high operating speeds at low pressure. The pressure range of pneumatic seals ranges between 1 and 150 pound-force psi.
Technavios analysts forecast the global pneumatic seals market to grow at a CAGR of 5.39% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global pneumatic seals market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from pneumatic seals.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Pneumatic Seals Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Trelleborg
Freudenberg Sealing Technologies
Kastas Sealing Technologies
Hallite Seals International
Other prominent vendors
AB Seals & Hydraulic
Allied Metrics
AS Aston Seals
Maxspare
Market driver
Increase in application of pneumatics in food processing
Market challenge
Growing demand for electromechanical equipment
Market trend
Increase in the number of commercial aircraft
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
Market overview
Global pneumatic seal market by cylinder seal
Global pneumatic seal market by valve seal
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Market overview
Pneumatic seal market in APAC
Pneumatic seals market in EMEA
Pneumatic seal market in the Americas
PART 08: Market drivers
Increase in application of pneumatics in food processing
Growing demand from the oil and gas industry in the Middle East and China
Adherence to emission regulations
PART 09: Impact of drivers
PART 10: Market challenges
Growing demand for electromechanical equipment
Unpredictability of oil and gas prices
