Global Depression Treatment Therapy Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

Global Depression Treatment Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2014-2020

GLOBAL DEPRESSION TREATMENT MARKET INSIGHT:

Global depression treatment market is facing stiff decline. The market is expected to grow at low CAGR of 1% for the forecasted period of 2016-2021. One of the major factors for such low growth is a rapid decline in the revenue of branded drug manufacturers and growing strength of generic drug manufacturers. The patent cliff has caused a decline in revenues ranging from few million dollars to billions. The patent expiration and generic drug manufacturers gaining license to manufacturers have forced many branded drug manufacturers to either stop their R&D or to reduce budgets. There are very limited number of new drugs in the pipeline. Branded drugs sales have declined from $15 billion in 2006 to $9 billion in 2013. Decline in revenues is majorly due to fall in the price of once expensive drugs by over 50-90 percent. Volume shipment is still high and increasing especially in emerging markets.

However, markets for therapies using medical devices such as Vagus nerve stimulation, deep brain stimulation, and smartphones is rising. The devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2%. The introduction of virtual reality in the treatment of disorders such as post-traumatic stress disorders is also driving the market.

North America and Europe currently are the leading markets. They make up for 70% of the total depression treatment market. The markets are driven by high awareness regarding depression and availability of drugs and therapies. However, the patent cliff has caused a decline in the growth rates of the market. Asia Pacific will have the highest growth rate. Recently the discussion over effects of depression on the economies has been going on. Countries such as India, China and Japan are spending on the research of new treatment methods for treating depression. It is expected that new Asian companies could develop new branded drugs in the near future.

Market Segments included in the report:

Type of Depression

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)

Major Depression

Dysthymia Disorder

Postpartum Depression

Atypical Depression

Psychotic Depression

Bipolar Disorder

Depression Drugs

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors

Atypical Antidepressants

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Depression Treatment Devices

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator

Deep Brain Stimulator

Virtual Reality Therapy

Vagus Nerve Simulator

Smart Phone Applications

COMPANIES PROFILED IN THE REPORT:

Pfizer

GlaxoSmithKline

Forest Labs

Sun Pharma

Eli Lily And Company

Lundbeck A/S

Johnson And Johnson

Merck And Co.

AstraZeneca

Novartis

Sanofi-Aventis

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Otsuka Pharmaceuticals

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Cyberonics Inc. (Livanova)

Aleva Neurotherapeutics

Bristol Myers Squibb

Mayo Clinic

Neurostar

