The global Bluetooth beacon and iBeacon market is likely to grow at a staggering CAGR of over 90% during the assessment period 2017-2025, according to a new research report added to vast database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the report titled “Global Market Study on Bluetooth Beacon and iBeacon: North America Anticipated to be the Most Attractive Regional Market Through 2025”, the global Bluetooth beacon and iBeacon market is likely to surpass a valuation of over US$ 37 Bn by the end of forecast period. The key factors influencing this staggering growth has been discussed in detail in the report. Further, the global Bluetooth beacon and iBeacon market has been analyzed in the regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The report offers a detailed analysis on the global Bluetooth beacon and iBeacon market, segmenting the market on the basis of technology platform and end-users. On the basis of technology platform, the market has been segmented into iBeacon, Eddystone, and others. By end-users, the segmentation has been done on the basis of retail and non-retail. The meteoric growth in the Bluetooth Beacon and iBeacon market is largely attributed to the growing adoption of these technologies in the retail sector. Retailers are focusing on using these technologies to build consumer engagement and increase the visibility of their brands. High adoption in retail sector is likely to provide an impetus to the demand for Bluetooth Beacon and iBeacon market around the globe.

The adoption of Bluetooth beacon and IBeacon technology and services is likely to remain pervasive in North America. Although there is high awareness among Canadian retailers about the benefits of adopting Bluetooth beacon and iBeacon, the growth of the market in North America will remain largely concentrated in the US. The market in North America is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 90% and reach a valuation of over US$ 14 Bn by 2025. Asia Pacific, albeit lower in value than North America, will grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The report offers information and analysis on the business and product strategies of key players in the global Bluetooth Beacon and iBeacon market. Some of the leading vendors in the global Bluetooth Beacon and iBeacon market have been profiled in the report. The competitive landscape involves profiling of Texas Instruments Inc., Silicon Laboratories Inc., Accent Advanced Systems, Kontakt Micro-Location Sp. Z.o.o., Sensorberg Gmbh Nordic Semiconductor ASA, BlueCats Australia Pty Limited, Blue Sense Networks Ltd., Onyx Beacon LTD, Estimote, Inc., Glimworm Beacons, Gimbal, Inc., SLU, Aruba Networks, and Radius Networks, Inc.

