Electric Underfloor heating is a heating system installed in the floor area to heat an area or room. Electric underfloor heating is an effective source of heating. The efficiency of heat in electric under flooring heating is high as compared to other heating system. Electric underfloor heating provides warmth throughout the room along with comfort and heat. The demand for electric underfloor heating systems is high due to its numerous benefits such as – electric underfloor heating can be applied in every type of project such as new building, refurbishment or renovation. Electric underfloor heating systems are easily compatible with different floor types such as stone, tile, wood, carpet, karnedean and amtico. This system requires less energy to produce radiant and even heat. In an electric underfloor heating, the systems in a form of electric wires or electric heating sheets are installed within the flooring.

Based on systems electric under floor heating market can be classified into electric heating mats, heating cables and foil heaters etc. Electric heating mats can be manufactured in two forms, in mesh form with a pre spaced cable attached to it as well as in the form of a heated decoupling mat in which heating cable is inserted and embedded inside the mat. This heating mats are installed in such a way that it does not raise floor levels. Many electric heating mats manufacturers are coming up with innovative ideas to meet the demand of residential and commercial building contractors. Heating cables comprises of cables without a membrane and is specifically designed for an irregular shaped areas.

Rising demand for reliable heating solutions in extreme cold areas along with increasing adoption of energy has drove the demand for electric underfloor heating market. The government has imposed stringent regulations to optimize the energy performance in construction of building effectively. The growing investment in constructing smart buildings will help to increase the demand for electric under flooring system.

Based on application, the global electric under floor market can be classified as residential electric underfloor heating market and commercial electric underfloor market. Commercial electric underfloor heating industry will grow on account of rising energy consumption across hotels and shopping malls. Increasing construction across educational institutes and offices will stimulate the product demand. Growing demand for high-level comfort coupled with increasing disposable income will further enhance the business growth.

Based on geography, the global electric underfloor heating market can be classified into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are the major markets for underfloor heating market, led by the upturn in growth of real estate industry. In Europe electric underfloor heating market is set to grow tremendously due to growing measures toward improvisation of energy security by reducing the energy consumption. The electric underfloor heating market companies in Asia-Pacific and Latin America is investing more in research and development due to its properties such as compatibility with different floor types, energy efficiency etc.

