According to a new report Global Incident Response Services Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Incident Response Services is expected to attain a market size of $35.0billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.
The Solution market dominated the Global Incident Response Services Market by Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.5% during (2016 – 2022).
The Implementation market dominated the Global Incident Response Services Market by Service Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022 growing at a CAGR of 17.8 % during the forecast period. The Managed Services market is expected to witness CAGR of 24.1% during (2016 – 2022).
The Web Security market dominated the Global Incident Response Services Market by Security Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Cloud Security market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22% during (2016 – 2022).
The On-Premise market dominated the Global Incident Response Services Market by Deployment Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The IT & ITES market dominated the Global Incident Response Services Market by Vertical in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 16.7 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.1% during (2016 – 2022).
The North America market dominated the Global Incident Response Services Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 16.5 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.1% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.1% during (2016 – 2022).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Incident Response Services have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, HP Enterprise Company, FireEye, Inc. and Infineon Technologies AG, AT&T Inc. and Dell Inc. (SonicWall Inc.).
Global Incident Response Services Market Segmentation
By Type
Solution
Incident Response Readiness Assessment
Incident Record Management and Forensics
User Behavior Analytics
Remediation and Recovery
Others
Services
Implementation
Training& Support
Managed Services
By Security Type
Web Security
Application Security
Endpoint Security
Network Security
Database Security
Cloud Security
By Organization Size
Small and Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Deployment Type
Cloud
On-Premise
By Vertical
IT & ITES
BFSI
Government & Public Utilities
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail
Others
By Geography
North America Incident Response Services Market
U.S. Incident Response Services Market
Canada Incident Response Services Market
Mexico Incident Response Services Market
Rest of North America Incident Response Services Market
Europe Incident Response Services Market
Germany Incident Response Services Market
U.K. Incident Response Services Market
France Incident Response Services Market
Russia Incident Response Services Market
Spain Incident Response Services Market
Italy Incident Response Services Market
Rest of Europe Incident Response Services Market
Asia-Pacific Incident Response Services Market
China Incident Response Services Market
Japan Incident Response Services Market
India Incident Response Services Market
South Korea Incident Response Services Market
Singapore Incident Response Services Market
Malaysia Incident Response Services Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Incident Response Services Market
LAMEA Incident Response Services Market
Brazil Incident Response Services Market
Argentina Incident Response Services Market
UAE Incident Response Services Market
Saudi Arabia Incident Response Services Market
South Africa Incident Response Services Market
Nigeria Incident Response Services Market
Rest of LAMEA Incident Response Services Market
Companies Profiled
IBM Corporation
Symantec Corporation
Check Point Software Technologies
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Intel Corporation
HP Enterprise Company
FireEye, Inc.
Infineon Technologies AG
AT&T Inc.
Dell Inc. (SonicWall Inc.)
