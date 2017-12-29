Killeen, TX/2017: A business no matter whether small or big, growing or established needs sufficient opportunities for exposure. It is required to improve their brand image amongst the target customers. The smartest move is to become a member of the local chamber of commerce. Not only does it give a significant boost to the business but also helps them improve their bottom line figures. Keeping the need of businesses in mind, Greater Killeen Chamber Of Commerce offers membership opportunities to businesses in Killeen, TX.

Chamber fundamentally aims at providing support to business owners. The organization initiates various seminars and promotional events for the benefit of member businesses.

Membership Levels:

There are basically four membership levels which have been discussed below:

Engage: A business can engage with the chamber by paying a nominal amount of $30/month or $300/year. The members get valuable 24/7 website listings as well as opportunities to host or participate in networking events specifically targeted for small businesses.

Build: Businesses that sign up for this level of membership are eligible for greater exposure on the listing directory in just $50/month or $600/year. Further, chamber provides quarterly market reports, enhanced marketing opportunities as well as discounts from fellow business owners.

Lead: Established businesses can gain benefit at this membership level. It provides reserved seating at various Public Policy as well as Military Relation events. Chamber charges a fee of $100/month for signing up Lead membership.

Invest: Invest membership level is for community investors and $3600/year is levied. The investors are offered comprehensive investment packages as per their requirements. The chamber provides myriad of services as well as strategic networking plans for their benefit.

Benefits Of Membership:

Advertizement: Members can use chamber magazine as a tool for advertizing. Also, they get an option to post on chamber’s Facebook page, on their monthly e-mail newsletter etc.

Data Services And Sponsorship: A business can gain recognition as program sponsor and obtain the benefit of various marketing campaigns.

Online Directory And Coupons: You can market special coupon offerings through online coupon system and customize business information along with social media promotions.

For more information about Greater Killeen Chamber Of Commerce membership, visit One Santa Fe Plaza Drive PO Box 548 Killeen, TX 76541 or call at (254) 526-9551. You can log on to https://killeenchamber.com/