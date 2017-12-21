Market Highlights:

The Digital Oscilloscope market is estimated to grow at a slow rate despite having the largest market share in the oscilloscope market. Earlier, analog oscilloscope were used heavily in consumer electronics, manufacturing and precision engineering. However, the ability to convert any form of energy (Heat, light and sound) into digital form with more accuracy and precision is the leading factor for the huge market share of Digital oscilloscope. Also, digital oscilloscopes tend to be more user friendly than any other measuring instruments that measure electric voltage & current. The digital oscilloscope displays a much better and detailed visuals that shows precisely the shape and timing of the pulse.

The digital oscilloscope market is divided into segments by Type, Application, End User and Region. On the basis of Type, it is further divided into Mobile digital oscilloscope and Stationary digital oscilloscope. This segmentation has been led by the hand held or mobile oscilloscopes as their convenience and mobility is the factor that adds value. On the basis of Application, Digital Oscilloscope market is divided into 3D sensing, Data Communication, IP video, radar and electronic warfare, Power and energy efficiency and optical solutions. Digital oscilloscope market is also segmented on the basis of End Users in which Electronics is leading the game. Electronics includes everything from the component manufacturing to consumer electronics.

Digital Oscilloscope Market is segmented into regions like North America, Europe, APAC and rest of the world. Asia pacific is the leader in the Digital oscilloscope market thanks to the end users like Consumer electronics and Electronic Component making.

Companies like Huawei, Samsung, and ZTE in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, India and Taiwan are the world leaders in consumer electronics and component manufacturing. Also these are the emerging economies that are implementing the new and the innovative technologies that requires a lots of precision and accuracy. However, North America follows the APAC but the difference is huge. Major of the world’s semiconductors and electronics component manufacturing is done in APAC.

Major Key Players:

Tektronix, Inc (US)

Keysight Technologies (US)

GW Instek (Taiwan)

Teledyne LeCroy Corporation (US)

Fluke Corporation (US)

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH (Germany)

GAO Tek (Canada)

Rigol technologies (China)

OWON (China)

UNI-Trends (China)

Hantek (China)

Segments:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of Digital Oscilloscope into type, application, end user, and region.

Type:

Mobile Digital Oscilloscope

Stationary Digital Oscilloscope

Application:

3D sensing

Data Communication

IP video

Radar & Electronic warfare

Power & energy efficiency

Optical solutions

End – User:

Automotive

Medical

Education

Meteorology

Electronics

Telecom

Media

Aerospace & defense

Manufacturing

Region:

North America

Europe

Asia pacific

Rest of the world.

Intended Audience:

Electronic device manufacturers

Consumer electronics

Distributors

Suppliers

Research firms

Software investors

Software Developers

Government agencies

Medical equipment Vendors

Universities and colleges

Telecom and media agencies

Weather forecasters.

Auto parts manufacturers.

