The following press release includes a brief information about an economical hotel in Brownsville – Texas Inn that offers modern-day amenities to each and every guest.

In Texas, Brownsville, however, is a small city. But it offers a lot of major attractions where you can go. Some of them are Boca Chica State Park, Gladys Porter Zoo, museum, etc. If you are considering to visit this place with your children, then you should not miss a chance to visit Historic Brownsville Museum. Presently, there are numerous hotels in this area that offer comfortable stay to all the people. But if you want to stay at a reputed yet economical hotel in Brownsville, then you should book Texas Inn. Our hotel is situated very close to South Padre Island Airport so that you can easily reach us without facing any issue.

We have two-floor property with 47 rooms which are specially designed to cater every guest’s requirements. To all the travelers, we offer three types of rooms – One Bedroom Jaccuzzi Suite, King Bed, and Double Queen Bed. Hence, you can choose any of these cuartos en Brownsville to make your stay memorable. What’s more, all of our rooms are comfortable that you can book at an affordable budget. No matter, whether you are a business traveler or a tourist, you can easily access all the main local sites, including International Convention Center, Dolphin and Nature Research Center, Port Isabel Lighthouse, Sunrise Mall, Sea Turtle Rescue Center, etc. The best part is that our charges are extremely lower than other Luxury hotels Brownsville TX. By staying with us, you can feel yourself pampered by availing our world-class amenities.

Some of great amenities of our hotel are outdoor pool, complimentary breakfast, free self parking, laundry facilities, and Barbeque pits. Also, we are pet-friendly hotel and hence, you and your pet can enjoy a great trip. Being a top-rated hotel, we always strive to make your vacations perfect. Besides, you can book our business center to hold a meeting or a conference. So, what are you waiting for? Just book your stay with us & enjoy your trip. To clarify any doubt on booking, you can call us at (956) 621-3299 anytime. If you want to check room availability on your travel dates, then just visit our website http://www.texasinnbrownsville.com today.

PR Contact:-

Texas Inn Brwonsville

7051 S Padre Island Hwy

Brownsville,

TX 78526