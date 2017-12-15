Natural Colorants Market: Overview

Colorants are used in the food and beverage industry to restore the color of processed foods, since some steps in food processing systems can result in partial loss of color. While the loss of color doesn’t affect the quality of the foods, it can make them less appealing to consumers and thus affect the manufacturer’s sales. Achieving standardized coloring is thus the key reason for the use of colorants in the food and beverage industry.

Natural colorants are an emerging class of colorants and are extracted from naturally occurring sources rather than being artificially synthesized. Natural colorants have been growing in demand in recent years due to the rising awareness about their environmental and health benefits. The growing government support to environmental initiatives is likely to remain a key driver for the natural colorants market in the coming years, as large-scale adoption of natural colorants often needs to be encouraged by financial incentives.

The report studies the historical growth trajectory of the global natural colorants market and its current condition to present a complete overview of the market’s growth patterns. A sound analysis of these figures is used to predict the global natural colorants market’s future.

Natural Colorants Market: Trends and Opportunities

The demand to use natural ingredients rather than synthetic formulations has been consistent across the food and beverage industry in recent years. This is the result of the increasing awareness about the possible health complications of synthetic colorant formulations and the growing public perception of natural ingredients as being inherently safer. This is likely to remain a key driver for the global natural colorants market in the coming years, especially in developed regions, where the demand for organic food and natural ingredients is steadily gaining strength.

Within the food and beverage industry, food is the leading contributor to the global natural colorants market and is likely to retain its dominant share in the coming years. The rising demand for processed and packaged food, driven by the growing urban population in dynamic emerging economies, has been a vital driver for the natural colorants industry and is likely to remain so in the coming years due to the higher need for colorants in processed food than in fresh produce.

The resource-intensive extraction processes of natural colorants could, however, pose a significant restraint on the global natural colorants market in the coming years. Producing synthetic alternatives to natural colorants is easier and cheaper in most cases and also allows for the use of brighter and more attractive shades than the original. Due to the low amount of stabilizing agents used in natural colorants, they can also disintegrate faster than synthetic colorants.

Natural Colorants Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

The global natural colorants market is divided geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Among these, Europe is the key contributor to the global natural colorants market and is likely to account for more than a third of the market in the coming years. North America and Asia Pacific follow Europe in the global natural colorants market’s regional hierarchy, with the latter expected to exhibit dynamic demand in the coming years owing to the rising urban population in countries such as China, India, Thailand, South Korea, etc. and the consequent rise in the demand for processed food.

The report studies the competitive dynamics of the global natural colorants market by profiling leading players such as BASF, Firmenich SA, Symrise, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Givaudan, and CHR Hansen. The elaborative data about the market operations and strategies of the key companies will help provide readers with actionable insights into how the market’s competitive environment is likely to affect their planned growth strategy.

