Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, United Kingdom., November 25, 2017 — Using the TRAComputer, traction is applied on the horizontal plane, while exact metering is possible due to the application of relief-bringing intermittent and pulsed traction.

Aside from 60 programs with various traction sequences, individual therapy times, patient weight and pulse frequency can be entered over the control key pad. The gentle gradual increase of traction avoids psychogenic stress to the patient. Furthermore, during relaxation periods, minimum traction is maintained to provide permanent relief to the joint for the duration of the treatment.

Besides lumbar and cervical traction, with additional accessories shoulder, elbow, hip, knee, hand and thoracic spine can also be treated. For safety sake, prior to treatment the patient is handed the emergency off switch.

TRAComputer

– Intermittent and dynamic pulsed traction

– Individual setting of traction power, pulsation and treatment time

– Lumbar and cervical traction

– Optional: hip, knee, shoulder, thoracic vertebra, hand and elbow joint traction

– Patient‘s weight can be taken into account

– Emergency-off switch

MiLi

– Power output in ten steps from 20-200 W

– Three separately selectable treatment areas across couch

– Stationary or cyclical automatic longitudinal treatment: easy individual adjustment of the defined treatment zone

– Automatic metering monitoring

About Physio Equipment and PhysioPod® UK Limited:

Company incorporation of PhysioPod® UK Ltd took place in July 2006, when the company was set up to exclusively supply DEEP OSCILLATION®, an unknown treatment modality in the UK and the Republic of Ireland. In 2011, the PhysioPod® company name was trademarked, due to its recognition within healthcare and in 2012DEEP OSCILLATION® into many NHS Lymphoedema services, to private practitioners and to patients self-managing Lymphoedema and Lipoedema symptoms at home and abroad with the personal unit.

In 2016, they were delighted to receive the ‘Global Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Award for Healthcare Innovation’ with DEEP OSCILLATION® therapy, which is just one of the high quality, cutting-edge products available from manufacturers PHYSIOMED Elektromedizin AG, who hold a very strong position in Germany and export their products to 83 countries worldwide.

Julie Soroczyn heads up the company as Managing Director, with a wide and varied background including retail management, hospitality and an instructor of dance and aerobics. As a natural progression, Julie qualified in complementary therapies and sports & remedial massage and was introduced to DEEP OSCILLATION® by a sports lecturer in 2006. Mary Fickling has experience in both retail and office management and finance, both within the TV/Film industry sector and the motor trade. Together with Mary’s skills in life coaching, a uniquely entwined and solid business union was built based upon trust and driven by a passion to supply high quality, clinically proven, healthcare products. Their dynamic partnership is relied upon by many practitioners and patients, whom appreciate their efficient and timely responses to all enquiries with their open, helpful and friendly manner.

Mary and Julie are recommended suppliers of The Acupuncture Association of Chartered Physiotherapists (AACP) and Corporate members of MLDuk and Sponsors of The National Lymphoedema Framework Ireland.

