Below is the list of shared extended stay hotels along with its weekly rates in Miami at the moment and other relevant details:

1. W Miami

It is located in the heart Of Downtowns Brickell Neighborhood. It is very near to the international airport of Miami. It gives unlimited access to year-round music, art and fashion happening. It has smoke free rooms and many other amenities to match choice of different natured travelers such as oversized guest rooms, spacious workspace with high speed internet, water lounge, spa, as well as a huge glam meeting and event space of 4000 Square Feet. The weekly rate of the suites at this extended stay hotel in Miami starts at 509$.

2. JW Marriott Marquis Miami

It is located in the center of Downtown Miami near to many tourist attractions such as Wynnewood Art District, The New Frost Science Museum, The Perez Art Museum and the Miami Design District. Along with the comfortable extended stay rooms, this hotel offers a wide range of on-site recreations such as gym, swimming, children activities and more. Also, it has indoor golf school; virtual bowling and many more amenities which will make stay of its guest full of fun. It is also a perfect hotel for business travelers as it gives access to its business center, which allows its guests to use the copy machine, printer, fax machine, and other internet appliances or PC. The weekly rate at this hotel begins at 589 $.

3. SLS South Beach Preferred LVX

This extended stay hotel of Miami has rooms with amazing city view and will leave you in awe. It has many different types of rooms to choose from based on the offered in-room amenities and furniture. It is one of those few hotels in Miami which have beach front which made it a perfect choice for die hard beach lovers. Also, it has the facility of hypoallergenic rooms. It is well recognized for nightlife view stay and offers a wide range of amenities and activities to its guests. In fact, it has different rooms which offer a different type of city or beach view and the guest can select the view based on their choice and preference. The weekly rate of this weekly hotel in Miami, Florida starts at 225 $.

