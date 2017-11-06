According to a new report Global Farm Management Software Market, published by KBV research, the Global Farm Management Software Market size is expected to reach $1.9 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 14% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Local/ Web Based Farm Management Software Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 10.5 % during the forecast period.
The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.3% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Cloud Based Farm Management Software Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.7% during (2017 – 2023).
Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Iteris, Inc. and Gea Group AG are the forerunners in the Farm Management Software market.
KBV Cardinal Matrix – Global Farm Management Software Market
Farm Management Software Market
Source: KBV Research Analysis
The Precision Farming market holds the largest market share in Global Farm Management Software Market by Agriculture Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Fish Farming market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.4% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Smart Greenhouse Farming market would garner market size of $298.6 million by 2023.
The System Integrators market holds the largest market share in Global Farm Management Software Market by Service Provider in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 12.3 % during the forecast period. The Managed Service Providers market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.7% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Assisted Professional Service Providers market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 15.7% during (2017 – 2023).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Farm Management Software Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and the elaborated company profiles of Deere & Company, Trimble, Inc., Agjunction, Inc., Raven Industries, Inc., Iteris, Inc., Topcon Corporation (Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.), Monsanto (The Climate Corporation), SST Software, Gea Group AG, and Tetra Laval group (DeLaval).
Full report – https://kbvresearch.com/farm-management-software-market/
Global Farm Management Software Market Segmentation
By Delivery Model
Local/ Web Based
Cloud Based
PaaS
SaaS
By Agriculture Type
Precision Farming
Livestock Monitoring
Fish Farming
Smart Greenhouse Farming
Others
By Service Provider
System Integrators
Managed Service Providers
Assisted Professional Service Providers
Connectivity Service Providers
Maintenance
Upgradation, & Support Service Providers
By Geography
North America Farm Management Software Market
US Farm Management Software Market Size
Canada Farm Management Software Market Size
Mexico Farm Management Software Market Size
Rest of North America Farm Management Software Market Size
Europe Farm Management Software Market
Germany Farm Management Software Market
UK Farm Management Software Market
France Farm Management Software Market
Russia Farm Management Software Market
Spain Farm Management Software Market
Italy Farm Management Software Market
Rest of Europe Farm Management Software Market
Asia Pacific Farm Management Software Market
China Farm Management Software Market
Japan Farm Management Software Market
India Farm Management Software Market
South Korea Farm Management Software Market
Singapore Farm Management Software Market
Malaysia Farm Management Software Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Farm Management Software Market
LAMEA Farm Management Software Market
Brazil Farm Management Software Market
Argentina Farm Management Software Market
UAE Farm Management Software Market
Saudi Arabia Farm Management Software Market
South Africa Farm Management Software Market
Nigeria Farm Management Software Market
Rest of LAMEA Farm Management Software Market
Companies Profiled
Trimble, Inc.
Agjunction, Inc.
Raven Industries, Inc.
Iteris, Inc.
Topcon Corporation (Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.)
Monsanto (The Climate Corporation)
SST Software
Gea Group AG
Tetra Laval group (DeLaval)
Deere & Company
